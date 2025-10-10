Small countries don’t have to be 'passive bystanders' amid global developments: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Small countries like Singapore and New Zealand can take concrete actions to shape the direction of global developments, and don’t have to be “passive bystanders”, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

He was speaking alongside New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon after signing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) between both nations in Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday (Oct 10).

“No one is quite clear how things will change in the foreseeable future, but the changes are real, and if the trends were to continue, then we will be in a very inhospitable environment for small economies,” said Mr Wong.

“But the thing is, we are not without agency. We do not have to be passive bystanders,” he added.

He said that both Singapore and New Zealand are worried about how the global order is evolving into one that is “more about might is right, and that's not going to be beneficial for small countries”.

“We worry that we see economic interdependencies being weaponised more and more and used as leverage for international negotiations,” he added.

“We're moving away from a system which we both have benefited from for decades; the system of multilateral rules.”