Singapore

Service disruption on East-West MRT line between Queenstown and Boon Lay
A electronic sign indicating a delay in travel times at Clementi MRT station due to a track fault on Apr 4, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
04 Apr 2025 02:54PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2025 03:30PM)
SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling between Queenstown and Boon Lay MRT stations on the East-West Line experienced delays on Friday (Apr 4) afternoon.

Train operator SMRT first told commuters at 1.31pm to expect an additional 20 minutes of travel time between the two stations in western Singapore due to a track fault.

Commuters at Clementi MRT station on Apr 4, 2025, amid a train service disruption due to a track fault. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
A board indicating a delay in travel times at Clementi MRT station due to a track fault on Apr 4, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
A electronic sign indicating a delay in travel times at Clementi MRT station due to a track fault on Apr 4, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chien)
A electronic sign indicating a delay in travel times at Clementi MRT station due to a track fault on Apr 4, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
Commuters exiting Clementi MRT station on Apr 4, 2025, amid a train service disruption due to a track fault. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chien)

A bidirectional train shuttle service is operating between Jurong East and Lakeside, SMRT said on Facebook.

"At the same time, we are turning around westbound trains at Jurong East to continue services towards the eastbound direction."

SMRT advised commuters to take alternate routes on the other rail lines. Free regular buses are available between Buona Vista and Boon Lay stations, it said.

When CNA arrived at Clementi station at about 3pm, SMRT staff on site said that passengers can take the shuttle train to travel between Clementi and Jurong East, but those travelling from Jurong East to Boon Lay or Lakeside had to take the bus.

Commuters at a bus station outside Clementi MRT station on Apr 4, 2025, amid a train service disruption due to a track fault. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)

Users on Reddit said at about 1.45pm that trains in both directions at Lakeside station were stopping at the same platform and that the other platform was not operational.

Additional reporting by Lauren Chian. This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.

Source: CNA/nh(mp)

