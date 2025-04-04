Service disruption on East-West MRT line between Queenstown and Boon Lay

A bidirectional train shuttle service is operating between Jurong East and Lakeside, SMRT said on Facebook.

"At the same time, we are turning around westbound trains at Jurong East to continue services towards the eastbound direction."

SMRT advised commuters to take alternate routes on the other rail lines. Free regular buses are available between Buona Vista and Boon Lay stations, it said.

When CNA arrived at Clementi station at about 3pm, SMRT staff on site said that passengers can take the shuttle train to travel between Clementi and Jurong East, but those travelling from Jurong East to Boon Lay or Lakeside had to take the bus.