Track fault causes train service delay along East-West Line

SINGAPORE: A track fault along the East-West Line caused a train service delay on Wednesday (Aug 6), transport operator SMRT said.

Due to the fault, which occurred at 6.03am, commuters travelling along Boon Lay to Bouna Vista in the direction of Pasir Ris are advised to add 25mins to their travel time, SMRT said in an update at 7.17am.

"Our engineers are working to recover train services," SMRT said, adding that free regular bus services are available from Boon Lay station to Bouna Vista station.

The transport operator advised commuters to download an e-Travel Chit as proof of their travel if their journey has been affected.

SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai said the fault was due to a point machine near Jurong East station.

A point machine helps control train movements at rail junctions when trains switch tracks.

"For safe operations, trains are driven at a slower over this faulty point machine," said Mr Lam, adding that train services on the rest of the East-West Line were running as usual in both directions.

"We are sorry for affecting your morning commute."