SMRT makes police report over video taken on train tracks

SINGAPORE: Train operator SMRT has made a police report after a video was filmed on MRT tracks between Simei and Tanah Merah stations.

In response to queries from CNA on Wednesday (Jun 11), SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said the company is aware of the video circulating on social media.

The footage was captured between the two stations, where nearby construction works are ongoing for new viaducts connecting to the future East Coast Integrated Depot.

In the video, a person on the tracks filmed an oncoming train with passengers onboard. After it passes him, he then crosses the tracks.

"We take a serious view of this incident, as track trespassing poses severe safety risks," Mr Lam said.

"Such reckless actions not only endanger the individual but can also cause service disruptions, affecting many commuters.

"When emergency brakes are applied, there is also a risk of causing injury to commuters onboard the train."

He said that SMRT is cooperating with the police in their investigations.

CNA has contacted the police for more information.