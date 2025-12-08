Soh Rui Yong cleared for SEA Games after 'irregular' medical screening result

SINGAPORE: Distance runner Soh Rui Yong has been cleared to compete in the upcoming SEA Games, just days after a health scare appeared to put his participation at risk.

In response to CNA's query, the Singapore Athletic Association said on Monday (Dec 8) that the 34-year-old had been medically cleared to compete at the biennial multi-sport event, which officially opens on Tuesday and ends on Dec 20.



"Following an irregular finding during his routine pre-Games screening last week, Soh was referred for a specialist cardiology assessment. The specialist conducted a full evaluation and concluded that Soh is fit to compete, with no cardiac concerns that would prevent him from racing," the association added.

The Straits Times first reported last Thursday that the Singaporean was at risk of missing the Games after an "abnormal" result from his electrocardiogram (ECG), which measures heart activity. The newspaper noted that a hospital memo had also advised "further cardiovascular evaluation before clearance".

However, Soh took part at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon over the weekend, clinching a double win and earning a combined cheque of S$15,000 (US$11,580). He snagged the national championship title with a time of 2h 46min 23s on Sunday, having won the half-marathon national title the day before (1:14:58).

According to information published on Team Singapore's website, Soh is pencilled in to compete in the men's 5,000m final on Saturday and the 10,000m final on Dec 16 at Bangkok’s Suphachalasai Stadium.

In 2023, he ended Singapore's 40-year wait for a Games medal with a silver in the men’s 10,000m event in Cambodia.

