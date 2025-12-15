Distance no barrier: How South Africa fits Singapore's food security blueprint
Despite being nearly 9,000km away, South Africa has become a reliable part of Singapore's food security strategy.
JOHANNESBURG: From his farm in Paarl, Western Cape, Altus Kirsten exports grapes and blueberries to Singapore, a market he describes as "important" despite accounting for only 1 to 2 per cent of his company's total exports.
The figure has remained “fairly stable” year on year, said Mr Kirsten, managing director of Angon Fruit, a homegrown supplier that started in 2011.
His business is part of South Africa's expanding fruit sector that has caught Singapore's attention as the Southeast Asian country pursues its import diversification strategy.
Singapore's largest retailer, FairPrice Group, has sourced South African fruits for over a decade, with popular items such as blueberries, grapes, apples, oranges and pears showing gradual increases in demand, a spokesperson said.
The diversification of import sources was emphasised as a key pillar of Singapore's new food security strategy, unveiled by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu last month.
It aims to reduce risks from depending on a few sources during disruptions such as adverse weather, geopolitical tensions, trade route blockages and pandemics, said Ms Elyssa Kaur Ludher, visiting fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.
The issue of food security was also front and centre at the G20 Summit held in Johannesburg recently, where Prime Minister Lawrence Wong attended at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, despite Singapore not being a G20 member.
WHY SOUTH AFRICA FITS THE STRATEGY
South Africa's suitability stems from its geographical location, food safety standards and political stability, experts said.
“South Africa offers a geographic advantage as it is in the southern hemisphere and so, in principle, can cater to that time of the year when not much is coming from the northern hemisphere,” said Professor Paul Teng, a food security expert at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies.
Ms Ludher noted that few southern hemisphere countries possess well-developed agri-food production industries with proper food safety safeguards. “South Africa, along with Australia and New Zealand, is among the leaders,” she said.
The country's size and varied agroclimatic zones also enable diverse agricultural production, added Ms Ludher.
These factors mean that South Africa offers "a diverse crop basket and counter-seasonal production that complements our existing suppliers", said Mr Bjorn Low, food sustainability observer and founder of urban farming social enterprise Edible Garden City.
Prof Teng added that South Africa is the most advanced among Sub-Saharan African countries, with a reasonable level of political stability, plus strong research and development capacity in agriculture that will likely improve export potential for products like citrus fruits.
Trade conditions also favour the relationship. “South African fresh fruit enters Singapore at a zero per cent tariff, unlike several other Asian destinations where tariff barriers still apply,” said Ms Fhumulani Ratshitanga, CEO of Fruit SA, the umbrella body of the South African fruit sector.
According to the Singapore Food Agency, the country imported various fruits from South Africa last year, including oranges, apples, pears, grapes and lemons, though South Africa is currently not a major food supplier overall.
THE VIEW FROM SOUTH AFRICA
Fresh fruit exports to Singapore currently account for about 1 to 2 per cent of South Africa’s total fruit exports globally, said Ms Fhumulani.
These include pome fruits like apples and pears; stone fruits such as apricots, cherries, peaches, plums, prunes and nectarines; table grapes, blueberries, mangoes and citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, mandarins and grapefruit.
For citrus fruits specifically, Singapore represents a more significant share, contributing around 4 to 6 per cent of the country’s exports to Asia.
“In the case of citrus, the 2025 season recorded the highest export volumes to Singapore since 2015, with shipments increasing by approximately 50 per cent year-on-year,” said Ms Fhumulani. Shipments rose from about 16,800 tonnes last year to over 25,200 tonnes this year.
While blueberry exports have fluctuated slightly over the past three years, “Singapore remains one of South Africa’s largest markets in the Far East and Asia”, she added.
Ms Fhumulani acknowledged that growth potential is "naturally limited by Singapore's small population", but South Africa remains committed to supplying this market, largely due to the favourable zero per cent tariff.
Mr Diaan Venter, a researcher at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, said that exports to Singapore have increased over the past two decades, though from a relatively low base.
In proportional terms, Singapore accounts for well below 5 per cent and frequently closer to 1 per cent of South Africa’s agricultural exports, depending on product mix and year.
“The most consistent growth has been in premium fresh produce and beverages, which align with Singapore’s consumer preferences and food safety standards,” said Mr Venter.
Apart from fresh fruit, South Africa also exports to Singapore high-value agricultural products where it has strong competitiveness, including edible nuts, wine and selected beverages. Buyers typically prioritise quality, consistency and traceability rather than large commodity volumes, he noted.
Singapore’s role as a regional logistics and re-export hub adds value to the relationship. While the Southeast Asian nation is not a primary focus market for expansion, it remains an important destination, said Mr Venter.
"Asia has become an important priority market for the South African fruit industry in efforts to diversify beyond our traditional destinations," Ms Fhumulani said.
CONSTRAINTS AND CONSIDERATIONS
However, the experts noted practical limitations to importing food from South Africa.
“South Africa is not as food secure or surplus compared to other major food exporting regions, like North and South America and parts of Europe,” said Prof Teng.
Overall agricultural surplus is a key consideration when identifying source markets to ensure consistency in export policies and volumes without challenges from domestic demands.
However, apart from meat products, South African exports to Singapore are not generally among key food security items, with imports like blueberries, fruits and nuts having many other sources.
The Singapore Food Agency said that for food of higher regulatory concern, such as meats and eggs, it continues to adopt "a science-based risk management approach that is consistent with international standards" when accrediting new sources.
Distance and logistics also constrain South African exports, said Mr Venter. "Long shipping times require reliable cold chain capacity, which raises fixed costs," he said, adding that Singapore's stringent import requirements mean compliance investments are front-loaded.
Mr Low noted that importing from faraway regions like South Africa carries a much higher environmental cost, a consideration as Singapore balances food security with sustainability goals.