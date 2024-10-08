Singapore, South Korea to work towards upgrading ties to strategic partnership in 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed on Tuesday (Oct 8) to work towards upgrading ties to a strategic partnership next year.

This will be in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both countries, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

The strategic partnership will set a roadmap for deepening cooperation in a diverse range of forward-looking areas to bring "tangible benefits" to the two countries’ people and businesses, added MFA.

Mr Yoon is in Singapore for a state visit. His trip will last until Wednesday, after which he will head to Laos for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

MFA said Mr Wong and Mr Yoon discussed expanding cooperation in key areas like trade and investment, air connectivity, defence, and education.

The two leaders also discussed "regional and international developments, and agreed on the need for constructive dialogue to promote peace, stability, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula".