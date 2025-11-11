Southeast Asia's digital economy set to top US$300b by end-2025; Singapore attracts most AI funding: Report

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia’s digital economy is set to exceed US$300 billion by the end of the year after seeing strong growth over the past decade, according to a new report by Google, Temasek, and Bain and Company.

The report also found that private artificial intelligence (AI) funding in Singapore surged 55 per cent from the second half of 2024 to the first half of 2025.

The three companies launched the 10th e-Conomy SEA report on Tuesday (Nov 11), and expanded its coverage from earlier reports to include Brunei, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar for the first time.

It previously covered only Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

“Ten years ago, we put this bold number out there. We said that we would be a US$200 billion digital economy by 2025,” said Ms Sapna Chadha, vice president for Southeast Asia and South Asia frontier at Google.

That forecast for the region’s gross merchandise value – which refers to the value of all goods sold – was considered ambitious at the time, she said.

“The region didn't just meet this goal. We're really happy to show that it surpassed it, and it surpassed it three years ahead of schedule,” she added.

The report noted that the additional four countries accounted for about 2 per cent of gross merchandise value, and had been added to provide a "more holistic view of the region's evolving digital economy".

Revenue across the 10 countries is expected to reach US$135 billion as profitability accelerates.

For the purposes of the report, gross merchandise value included sales in e-commerce, food delivery, transport, online travel, and online media, while revenue included those sectors as well as digital financial services.