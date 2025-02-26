Singapore sets up Earth observation initiative in space sector push
An additional S$60 million will also be invested over the next two years in projects to further Singapore’s capabilities in the space sector, said the national space office.
SINGAPORE: Singapore has set up a new initiative to solve sustainability and humanitarian challenges in the region using remote sensing satellite technology, the national space office announced on Wednesday (Feb 26).
The Earth Observation Initiative (EOI), led by Singapore’s Office for Space Technology & Industry (OSTIn), will address Asia-Pacific’s issues such as food and water quality, disaster and disease monitoring as well as forestry and land management, the agency said in a press release.
An additional S$60 million (US$44.8 million) will also be invested in OSTIn’s Space Technology Development Programme (STDP) over the next two years, to boost technological innovation and develop Singapore's space technology ecosystem.
The agency will also work with its foreign counterparts to develop international norms and an open, inclusive and rules-based global regime governing space activities.
These were among the new initiatives to drive Singapore’s push into the nascent space sector, unveiled at the Global Space Technology Convention & Exhibition 2025.
The global space economy is expected to triple in size and reach US$1.8 trillion by 2035, up from US$630 billion in 2023, according to a World Economic Forum report published in April last year.
“Singapore’s space sector is entering a new phase of growth, driven by global developments lowering the cost of space technology and growing real-world needs,” said Economic Development Board (EDB) managing director Jacqueline Poh.
“By leveraging our strengths in business and R&D (research and development), we aim to develop space technologies that can unlock new economic opportunities, reinforcing Singapore’s role in the global space economy.”
FIRST OF ITS KIND
The EOI, the first of its kind in Singapore, is coordinated by OSTIn and aims to use space technologies to make a difference on regional issues.
The 15 partners and members include intergovernmental entities, research institutions and industry players, such as global bodies like the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs and World Bank, as well as local players like the Singapore Land Authority and Maritime and Port Authority.
Earth observation technology is a cost-effective way to monitor, manage and mobilise resources by providing comprehensive, real-time data on a wide range of environmental scenarios, OSTIn explained.
“This enables us to track changes in land use, monitor water resources, assess crop health, and predict natural disasters with unprecedented speed and accuracy,” it said.
“The uniqueness of Earth observation lies in its ability to cover vast areas quickly and repeatedly, reducing the need for extensive ground-based data collection and providing valuable insights to inform targeted interventions and policy decisions.”
In established spacefaring regions, such as in the West, Earth observation hubs do exist, but there is a gap in the Asia-Pacific region and in Southeast Asia specifically, said OSTIn executive director Jonathan Hung.
Singapore is well-placed to support the region with frequent and high-resolution data due to its near equatorial and Low Earth Orbit satellite capabilities, the agency said.
Very Low Earth Orbit satellite technologies let satellites operate in orbits closer to Earth for various purposes.
Apart from tackling regional challenges, the initiative also aims to use the data collected to tailor solutions to the Asia-Pacific region’s unique needs, then export them to other regions with similar challenges.
The exchange of knowledge and capacity building is another focus, with workshops, seminars and training sessions held to share insights, best practices and lessons in the field of Earth observation.
FURTHER INVESTMENTS
OSTIn also secured an additional S$60 million for the STDP over the next two years, its programme to boost satellite technology innovation, foster capability-building in the country's Institutes of Higher Learning and research institutions, and help commercialise research.
The programme provides grants for projects geared towards national priority areas like aviation, maritime and sustainability, and emerging and disruptive technologies.
“This means that OSTIn will have these two years to award funding to projects; but the completion of projects can take up to a longer time of four to five years,” the agency said.
This latest tranche is a top-up of the S$150 million first committed in 2022.
The SDTP has three schemes focused on technology development, prototyping and concept validation, and facilitating regular space access.
Some projects funded under the STDP include the Very Low Earth Orbit satellite technologies, and satellite-enabled precision agriculture technologies which enhance crop monitoring, resource allocation and water management.
To ensure the sustainable and safe use of space, Singapore will continue to work with its foreign counterparts, including holding regional and global discussions on space.
It will also sign agreements with international partners to enhance R&D and industry cooperation. These include a memorandum of understanding with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre, and a letter of intent with the European Space Agency.
CREATION OF JOBS
The sector currently has about 2,000 professionals and researchers employed in about 70 firms, said Mr Hung.
They are involved in the hardware – such as building the satellites and roles in other parts of the supply chain – and the software aspect, which involves imagery and data analysis, he said.
“Now we want to expand this ecosystem to deliver impactful space-related innovation and solutions to the world. So with that context, you can see how we are very keen and ready to move into our next phase of growth and development for the space sector,” he told reporters during a briefing on Monday.
When asked if there is a target number of people OSTIn is trying to attract into the sector with these latest efforts, Mr Hung said “the more the merrier”, noting that the sector is “highly niche”.
“We do get a range of talent that participates. There's no space engineer per se. Satellite engineers cut across different fields of engineering. For example, we get a lot of electronics engineers, electrical engineers, we’ve got system engineers. So it's a mixed bag,” he said.
“But at the same time, we also need to calibrate this to inbound companies and the growth of Singapore companies, as well to ensure that there are good jobs for Singaporeans.”
When asked if Singapore itself eventually aims to send someone to space, Mr Hung said it is not a far-fetched idea.
He said that Singapore first needs to ensure it has the right capabilities for the sector, something it has spent decades developing, such as satellite technologies and industry talent.
“This is something that we are deliberately taking time to build. I think we are getting there,” he said.
He added that OSTIn wants to see how it can get Singapore firms involved in space exploration missions, which are typically international efforts, so that while “we may not send persons to space so quickly”, they can at least participate in the mission.