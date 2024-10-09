Singapore police investigating Spanish couple over protest against Valencia owner Peter Lim

SINGAPORE: A Spanish couple is assisting with investigations after protesting in Singapore against the Singaporean owner of Spanish first-division football club Valencia, Peter Lim.

The Singapore Police Force on Wednesday (Oct 9) confirmed that a report was lodged against a 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both Spanish nationals.

Their passports have been impounded while investigations are ongoing, said the police.

Dani Cuesta and his wife Mireia Saez - who were reportedly on honeymoon - were stopped at Singapore airport on Friday when they attempted to board a flight to Bali and have been prevented from leaving the country, Valencia mayor Maria Jose Catala said Tuesday.

Catala said she had spoken to Spain's ambassador to Singapore, telling her that the couple's "passports have been withdrawn because of an ongoing police investigation" but they have not been charged with any crime.

"So they can leave the hotel, they are living a relatively normal life in Singapore, but they cannot leave the country," she told Spanish radio.

"LIM GO HOME"

Cuesta had posted photos of himself on social media from several locations in Singapore holding a black and yellow banner that read "Lim go Home", including outside Abelia condominium at Ardmore Park, as well as Esplanade and Marina Bay.

Cuesta had tweeted photos of himself outside Abelia, a condominium believed to be owned by Mr Lim. One of the richest people in Singapore, Mr Lim bought Spanish club Valencia in 2014.

A sticker with the words "Lim Out" was also pasted on a gate.