Stern warning for Spanish couple under Singapore police probe for protest against Valencia owner Peter Lim

SINGAPORE: A stern warning has been issued to a Spanish couple, whose passports were impounded amid Singapore police investigations into their protests against Peter Lim, the owner of Spanish first-division football club Valencia.

They have since departed Singapore, the police said in an update on Tuesday (Oct 15).

Having taken "into consideration the facts and circumstances of the case", and in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, they added that a stern warning was given to the 34-year-old Spanish man and the 30-year-old Spanish woman.

The man was warned over the offences of taking part in a public assembly without a permit under the Public Order Act 2009 and for affixing notices under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act 1906.

The woman was similarly warned for the offence of abetting her partner's participation in a public assembly under the Public Order Act 2009.

The couple's family issued a statement last Thursday, saying that Singapore authorities had returned their passports and they would return to Valencia on the first available flight.

"In the end, everything has been reduced to a warning," read the statement, which was reported by multiple Spanish media outlets and the New York Times.

"We would like to thank all those people and institutions (the Spanish Embassy in Singapore and the government delegation in Valencia) who have really cared about them, and regret the noise generated by others who have delayed, for personal interests, the resolution of this nightmare.

"We would like to thank all those who have shown us their support over the last few days. Our request at this time is that you respect the privacy of the family so that we can return to peace and normality in our daily lives."

"LIM GO HOME"

Dani Cuesta and his wife Mireia Saez - who were reportedly on their honeymoon - were stopped at Changi Airport on Oct 4 when they attempted to board a flight to Bali and had been prevented from leaving Singapore, Valencia mayor Maria Jose Catala said last Tuesday.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed last Wednesday that a report was lodged against the Spanish couple and that their passports were impounded.

Cuesta had posted photos of himself on social media from several locations in Singapore on Oct 3, holding a black and yellow banner that read "Lim go home", including outside Abelia condominium at Ardmore Park, as well as Esplanade and Marina Bay.

Abelia is a condo believed to be owned by Mr Lim. A video circulating on social media also showed Cuesta pasting a sticker with the words "Lim out" on the condo gate.