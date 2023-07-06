At least S$480,000 lost in concert ticket scams since January, over 460 in Singapore cheated

SINGAPORE: Scammers preying on concertgoers have cheated more than 400 people of at least S$480,000 (US$355,600) since the start of the year, said the police on Thursday (Jul 6).

With a lineup of top acts such as Taylor Swift and Coldplay heading to Singapore, there has been a resurgence of scams involving the sale of concert tickets, the police said.

At least 462 victims have fallen prey to such scams since January.

According to the police, victims would come across advertisements for concert tickets on e-commerce or social media platforms such as Carousell, Xiaohongshu, Facebook, Telegram and Twitter.