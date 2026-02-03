ST Engineering's AirFish water-skimming craft to operate on Singapore-Batam ferry route

SINGAPORE: ST Engineering on Tuesday (Feb 3) announced a deal with a regional ferry operator that will see its AirFish Voyager wing-in-ground craft, which skims across the water's surface, plying a ferry route between Singapore and Batam.

The AirFish uses aerodynamic forces and air pressure to glide a few metres above the water, and is able to fly at thrice the speed of existing marine craft, according to information on ST Engineering's site.

It can carry up to 10 people, including crew, and does not require landing or take-off infrastructure. It is currently being assembled in Singapore.

Under the agreement between ST Engineering AirX – a joint venture of ST Engineering's commercial aerospace business – and BatamFast, the regional ferry operator will lease an AirFish and operate it on a ferry route between Singapore and the Indonesian island.

Operations are expected to commence in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, said ST Engineering.

ST Engineering AirX and BatamFast will also explore opportunities to expand operations to new destinations across Southeast Asia, it added.

Another agreement was made with Wings Over Water Ferries (WOW), which will bring four AirFish craft to India for commercial use, starting in late 2026.

The commencement of operations is subject to route approvals by the local authorities, ST Engineering said.

"WOW's initial deployment strategy will focus on high-demand coastal states and sectors with strong tourism, commuter and regional connectivity potential," said ST Engineering.

ST Engineering AirX will also work with WOW to "explore establishing local assembly, manufacturing, training and maintenance capabilities" for the AirFish craft in India.

The new partnerships will help to accelerate the commercial introduction of the craft and "strengthen its positioning as a next-generation high-speed mobility solution for coastal and regional transport", ST Engineering said.