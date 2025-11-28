New ferry service connects Singapore and Batam’s Gold Coast terminal
The new route means holiday trips from Singapore to Bengkong’s beach clubs and attractions will be quicker, without the usual 25-minute car ride from Batam Centre.
SINGAPORE: A new direct ferry link between Singapore and Indonesia’s Batam island began operations on Friday (Nov 28), the first new sea route between the two locations in several years.
The service was launched in response to growing demand from both workers and tourists travelling between the two destinations.
The route, operated by Sindo Ferry and Batamfast, brings passengers directly from Harbourfront to the Gold Coast International Ferry Terminal in Bengkong, located on the northern part of Batam.
Each operator will run two round-trips daily.
As many as 10,000 workers and tourists make the crossing between Singapore and Batam on ferries each day.
The ride takes about an hour, making the Indonesian island a popular choice for a short getaway.
SIXTH LINK TO BATAM
The new route to Bengkong brings the total number of connections between the two islands to six.
Most of the routes from Singapore are from Tanah Merah or Harbourfront, with those heading to Batam Centre the most popular.
The other ferry terminals on Batam are:
- Sekupang on the northwestern coast
- Harbour Bay near the Nagoya district
- Nongsapura on the northeastern coast
- Waterfront (Teluk Senimba) on the western coast
According to Sindo Ferry’s sales and marketing executive Christie Joy, high-speed vessels will be used on the new route. Each can carry between 200 and 300 passengers.
It also means holiday trips from Singapore to Bengkong’s beach clubs and attractions will be quicker, without the usual 25-minute car ride from Batam Centre.
“We've got hotels, cafes, water games, games for children, restaurants for people to enjoy and relax, it's quite complete,” said Mr Teo Abie, director of the Gold Coast terminal.
RISE IN BUSINESS TRAVELLERS
Most ferry ticket sales come from tourists, but operators say traffic remains at only 70 to 80 per cent of pre-COVID levels.
Visitors from China and India have not returned, partly due to changes in visa requirements – both nationalities now generally need a visa, typically via visa on arrival or an e-visa, to enter Indonesia.
Mr Chua Choon Leng, general manager for ferry operations at Batamfast, said that business activity in Batam has been growing, noting that corporate travellers tend to be less sensitive to visa requirements.
He added that the new Bengkong route is expected to serve both tourists and a rising number of commuters who travel frequently between the two locations.
NEW PASIR GUDANG ROUTE?
Beyond Batam, the operator is also eyeing a new link to Pasir Gudang in Johor, Malaysia.
Johor already has two ferry routes with Singapore – connecting Tanah Merah with the Tanjung Pengelih and Desaru Coast terminals. There is currently no ferry link from Singapore to Pasir Gudang.
“If you look at the connectivity between Singapore and Johor. In the west, we have Tuas. At the centre, we have the Causeway, whereas east of the Causeway, there's no connectivity,” Mr Chua noted.
“But the whole area is so much bigger than the west. So we (want to) offer alternatives to commuters (and) residents by ferry.”
If launched, the new route is expected to take about 45 minutes, compared with a two-hour drive across the Causeway during peak traffic.
Mr Douglas Teh, managing director of the Pasir Gudang Ferry Terminal, noted that the terminal is located 10 minutes from two international ports, Tanjung Langsat and Johor Port.
“We are in a mature industrial area, (with) many multinationals … I think the location of Tanah Merah (ferry terminal) is very ideal. It’s about maybe 10-15 minutes to Changi Airport. So a lot of executives … may not want to brave the traffic going across the Causeway.”
Before giving the go-ahead for new ferry routes, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore says it examines navigational safety and plans for handling emergencies or disruptions.