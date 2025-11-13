Where healthcare meets hospitality: Can Bali become Asia’s next medical tourism hotspot?

BALI: Indonesia is stepping up efforts to strengthen its medical tourism industry and reduce the number of citizens seeking treatment abroad.

At the heart of this push is the Sanur Health Special Economic Zone (SEZ), a new development located on Bali’s southeastern coast.

The area spans more than 41ha and is designed to become Indonesia’s first integrated health tourism destination.

About 2 million Indonesians travel overseas every year for medical care, with 74 per cent choosing Singapore and Malaysia. This outbound spending amounts to more than 150 trillion rupiah (US$9 billion) annually.

Jakarta hopes the Sanur SEZ will help reduce that outflow by offering world-class care at home.

The centrepiece of the development is the Bali International Hospital, the only hospital within the SEZ.

Covering more than 67,000sqm, the hospital provides specialist services in cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, hepatology and orthopaedics – strengthened through partnerships with institutions from Australia, Japan and Singapore.