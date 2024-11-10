Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

St Joseph's Church stabbing: Man to be charged on Nov 11; police say no evidence attack was religiously motivated
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

St Joseph's Church stabbing: Man to be charged on Nov 11; police say no evidence attack was religiously motivated

St Joseph's Church stabbing: Man to be charged on Nov 11; police say no evidence attack was religiously motivated

Weapons found on an assailant following at an attack on a priest at St Joseph's Church on Nov 9, 2024. Weapon number one was used in the attack, say the police. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
10 Nov 2024 01:24AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2024 02:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man will be charged in court on Monday (Nov 11) with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon, following the stabbing of a Catholic priest at St Joseph's Church in Upper Bukit Timah on Saturday evening.

If found guilty, the man, who was not named by the police in a media briefing in the early hours of Sunday, faces a jail term of up to 15 years, as well as a fine or caning. 

The police will seek a court order to remand the man at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric evaluation.

The police said there is currently no evidence to suggest that it was a religiously motivated attack.

(Seated from left to right) Deputy Head Investigation Jurong Division, SUPT Pavia Roy Nicholas, Deputy Commander Jurong Division, DAC Bertran Chia and Commanding Officer Bukit Panjang NPC, SUPT Kenny Yeo, during a press conference at Jurong Police Division Headquarters on Nov 10, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
A foldable knife was used in the attack. Four other weapons were also found on the suspect, who is not a regular at St Joseph's Church, according to the police. 
The weapon used by the assailant to attack a priest at St Joseph's Church on Nov 9, 2024, on display during a press conference at the Jurong Police Division Headquarters on Nov 10, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
A weapon found on the assailant in the St Joseph's Church stabbing incident, on display during a press conference at the Jurong Police Division Headquarters on Nov 10, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
A weapon found on the assailant in the St Joseph's Church stabbing incident, on display during a press conference at the Jurong Police Division Headquarters on Nov 10, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
A weapon found on the assailant in the St Joseph's Church stabbing incident, on display during a press conference at the Jurong Police Division Headquarters on Nov 10, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
A weapon found on the assailant in the St Joseph's Church stabbing incident, on display during a press conference at the Jurong Police Division Headquarters on Nov 10, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

On Saturday evening, Father Christopher Lee, who is the parish priest of the church, was stabbed by a man during mass. 

The attack happened during communion at the parish’s monthly children's mass, during which children perform duties that are usually undertaken by adults. Children also occupy the front rows at these events, but they are open to all to attend

Members of the congregation, including the Archdiocesan Emergency Response team, helped subdue the assailant, according to the statement by the Catholic Church.

Related:

The attacker was later arrested by police officers and is Singaporean Sinhalese who had previously declared to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) that he is Christian, according to Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam.

"He has past antecedents for serious hurt and misuse of drugs offences," the police said in an earlier statement.

"Based on the preliminary investigations, the man is believed to have acted alone and the police do not suspect that this is an act of terrorism, for now.

"The public is urged to remain calm and refrain from speculation as investigations are ongoing to ascertain the motive behind this incident."

Composite of a view of St Joseph's Church along Upper Bukit Timah and its parish priest, Father Christopher Lee. (Photos: Facebook/St Joseph's Church Bukit Timah, myCatholicSG)

Father Lee is currently warded at National University Hospital. The police said he is in a stable condition.

Two men who helped disarm the assailant were awarded the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) Public Spiritedness Award after the media briefing at the Jurong Police Division Headquarters.

“We saw our priest being attacked. It was very instinctive that we had to go and disarm this person,” said Mr Richard Tan  Chai Boon.

The other award recipient, Mr Damien Liew Khee Rui, said: "I needed to do something to make sure that no one else gets hurt, or (that) nothing bad further happens."

Mr Damien Liew Khee Rui (left) and Mr Richard Tan Chai Boon receive the Public Spiritedness Award at the Jurong Police Division Headquarters on Nov 10, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Source: CNA/mt

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force Crime Catholic Church

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement