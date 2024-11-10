St Joseph's Church stabbing: Man to be charged on Nov 11; police say no evidence attack was religiously motivated

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man will be charged in court on Monday (Nov 11) with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon, following the stabbing of a Catholic priest at St Joseph's Church in Upper Bukit Timah on Saturday evening.



If found guilty, the man, who was not named by the police in a media briefing in the early hours of Sunday, faces a jail term of up to 15 years, as well as a fine or caning.

The police will seek a court order to remand the man at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric evaluation.

The police said there is currently no evidence to suggest that it was a religiously motivated attack.