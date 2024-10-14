Stamford Catering Services suspended after 51 people fall ill with gastroenteritis

SINGAPORE: Stamford Catering Services’ food business operations have been suspended by the authorities after reports of food poisoning.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) are investigating three incidents of gastroenteritis that affected 51 people who ate food provided by the caterer on Oct 12, said the agency in a media release on Monday (Oct 14).

None of those affected were hospitalised, it added.

“In view of the incident, SFA has suspended the food business operations of Stamford Catering Services … with effect from Oct 14 until further notice.”

Stamford Catering Services must comply with measures during the suspension, including cleaning and sanitising its premises, equipment and utensils.

Food handlers working at its premises are also required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 as well as test negative for foodborne pathogens before they can resume work.

“The appointed food hygiene officer working at the premises must re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 before he or she can resume work as a food hygiene officer,” added SFA.

Located at 24A Senoko South Road, the catering service had its food hygiene grade downgraded to "C" in 2019 after a food poisoning incident affected 52 people.

Joint inspections by MOH and SFA then found a high bacterial load in food and environmental samples taken. Other hygiene lapses, such as poor housekeeping of appliances, were also discovered.

CNA has asked Stamford Catering Services for its comment on the suspension.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments can report them online to SFA.