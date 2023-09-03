StarHub users hit again by issues; complaints of Premier League, F1 broadcasts being affected

SINGAPORE: For the second time in under a month, some StarHub users were unable to watch the English Premier League (EPL) broadcast on Sunday (Sep 3), with frustrated customers leaving comments on the telco's social media channels.

Some subscribers reported they either could not log into their StarHub TV+ app or were told it was temporarily unavailable due to a system upgrade, leading to complaints that the televised start of Liverpool's EPL game against Aston Villa as well as the Formula One Italian Grand Prix was affected. Both events started at 9pm.

"Miss two goals because cannot log in. What a joke," said user Jonathan Yap in a comment left on StarHub's Facebook page. "Not only Liverpool fans, F1 fans too! What's up Starhub?!," added another user Jonathan Chen.

In response to CNA's queries, StarHub acknowledged at 10.10pm on Sunday that some customers had faced issues and most of the problems appeared to have been resolved by then.

"We are aware that a few customers may have encountered difficulties logging in to our TV+ service," StarHub said. "We have provided them with support and they have been able to enjoy the Premier League live games."

Angry customers also took to social media to vent their frustrations, when some StarHub users were unable to watch the EPL broadcast on Aug 12 - the season's opening weekend - after failed attempts to log into StarHub's TV+ service.

In response, the telco said on Aug 14 that it had ironed out the kinks for its EPL broadcast a day after the complaints arose.

StarHub's Premier League broadcast on the opening weekend last season was also marred by issues. Many complained about broadcast lags, freezes on their screens, and poor quality video and audio.

StarHub announced in February last year that it would be the official English Premier League broadcaster in Singapore for the next six years, starting from the 2022-2023 season.

Singtel previously held Singapore broadcast rights for the Premier League for 12 consecutive years.