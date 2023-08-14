StarHub says log-in issues 'smoothened', all customers able to access Premier League matches on Sunday

SINGAPORE: Following numerous reports of viewers unable to watch English Premier League (EPL) matches on Saturday, StarHub said it had ironed out the kinks for Sunday's broadcast.

"We have smoothened the TV+ login experience, and all our TV+ and IPTV customers were able to enjoy the games," the telco told CNA on Monday morning.

Many subscribers took to social media to complain about being unable to log into the StarHub TV+ service on Saturday - the opening weekend of the new EPL season - and posted a photo of a "504 Gateway Time-out" message.

StarHub on Saturday responded to a user on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that it was aware of the log-in issues with the TV+ service, and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The telco said then that it had "provided a workaround" for TV+ customers to watch the live matches on Saturday.

It added that other customers were able to access the service.