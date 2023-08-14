StarHub says log-in issues 'smoothened', all customers able to access Premier League matches on Sunday
SINGAPORE: Following numerous reports of viewers unable to watch English Premier League (EPL) matches on Saturday, StarHub said it had ironed out the kinks for Sunday's broadcast.
"We have smoothened the TV+ login experience, and all our TV+ and IPTV customers were able to enjoy the games," the telco told CNA on Monday morning.
Many subscribers took to social media to complain about being unable to log into the StarHub TV+ service on Saturday - the opening weekend of the new EPL season - and posted a photo of a "504 Gateway Time-out" message.
StarHub on Saturday responded to a user on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that it was aware of the log-in issues with the TV+ service, and apologised for the inconvenience caused.
The telco said then that it had "provided a workaround" for TV+ customers to watch the live matches on Saturday.
It added that other customers were able to access the service.
Sunday's matches included the Chelsea-Liverpool fixture, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
"We remain committed to providing our customers with an exciting Premier League viewing experience," said StarHub.
Last August, StarHub customers also reported issues with watching the EPL broadcast on the season's opening weekend, where they faced lags, freezes on their screens and poor-quality video and audio.
Its customers also faced connection issues during the final weekend of the EPL season in May.
StarHub announced in February 2022 that it would be the official EPL broadcaster in Singapore for the next six years, starting from the 2022-2023 season.
Singtel previously held Singapore broadcast rights for the Premier League for 12 consecutive years.