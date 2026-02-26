Man who posed as policeman and raped maid gets jail and caning

SINGAPORE: A man who raped a foreign domestic worker in the bushes near a train station after pretending to be a police officer was sentenced to 12 years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane on Thursday (Feb 26).

Sharveen Chetty, a 48-year-old Malaysian, had pleaded guilty to one count of rape on the second day of his trial. A second rape charge and a charge of impersonating a police officer was taken into consideration.

In sentencing, Justice Dedar Singh Gill said Chetty was aware that the victim was a foreigner who might be unfamiliar with local authorities, and had targeted her on account of her vulnerable position and lack of local knowledge.

He said his acts degraded the victim, and that Chetty's acting under the colour of office facilitated the isolation of the victim.

"The threat used under the claimed authority, which the victim believed, led her to submit to the vile acts of the accused," said the judge.

THE CASE

At the time of the offence on the evening of Jul 11, 2022, Chetty was employed by SBS Transit as a station staff member at Little India MRT Station.

The victim had met up her boyfriend and other friends that day and was sitting on a grass patch outside one of the train station’s exits.

Chetty was conducting patrolling duties and dressed in his uniform, carrying a patrol bag along with a body-worn camera hanging from a lanyard around his neck.

He came across the group on the grass patch and "became sexually attracted" to the victim when he saw her, court documents stated.

Deviating from his usual patrol route, he retrieved a black jacket and a torchlight from the passenger service centre where he kept his things and took a cap with him, intending to change his appearance and his official role.

Aware of the closed-circuit television cameras in the station, he took a long way around to get back to the group.

He put on his black cap and spoke to the group, identifying himself as being with the police. He asked to see identification documents and used his body-worn camera.

After returning their work permits, Chetty asked the victim to follow him while the rest remained. They complied, thinking he was a police officer.

Chetty brought the victim to some bushes where he kissed her mouth. She pushed him away and asked why he did that.

Chetty then threatened to have the victim and the group blacklisted from working in Singapore. Fearing that he would make good on his threat, the victim complied.

Chetty then raped and sexually assaulted her.

He left the area while the victim returned to the group, visibly distressed. The group approached auxiliary police officers for assistance and a report was lodged.

Chetty left the country, but was arrested when he came back to Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint on Jul 14, 2022.

The prosecution sought 11 to 13 years' jail for Chetty, along with 12 strokes of the cane. They said he "audaciously sexually violated the victim in various ways, culminating in her rape".

The penalty for rape is a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine, or caning.