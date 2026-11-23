SINGAPORE: A man was sentenced to 25 months' jail and three strokes of the cane on Monday (Nov 23) for sexually abusing his stepdaughter on multiple occasions when she was between eight and 11 years old.

The 45-year-old man, who cannot be named because of a court order that covers both his identity and the victim's, pleaded guilty to using criminal force to outrage his stepdaughter's modesty.

Five other related charges were considered for sentencing.

The man had two daughters with the victim's mother, and the family lived together.

The girl did not tell anyone what had happened until she was 11 years old because she did not want her parents to divorce or to cause problems for the family, since the man was the biological father of her younger sisters, court documents stated.

When the victim was eight or nine years old, she was alone at home with the man after her mother went out to fetch one of her stepsisters from kindergarten.

The man was lying on the floor watching TV in the living room while she sat on a sofa near him. He told her to take off her pants and sit on his lap as he lay on the floor.

She complied. He then removed his pants and underwear and assaulted her.

At the time, the girl did not understand that what her stepfather had done was sexual in nature, court documents stated.

On another occasion, when she was nine or 10 years old, he sexually assaulted her again.

The offences came to light in January 2023, when the girl told her mother what had happened.

The next day, her mother went to her daughter's school and met with the school's discipline master, telling him what the girl had disclosed.

The discipline master then informed the school counsellor, who spoke to the girl. The counsellor later called the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline.

That same afternoon, child protection officers arrived at the girl's school and accompanied her to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Later that evening, the man was arrested at the unit at their home.

The offence carries a maximum punishment of two years' jail, a fine, caning or any combination of the three. If the victim is below 14 years old, the maximum jail term rises to five years.