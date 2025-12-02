Veteran lawyer to be removed as Justice of the Peace after criminal conviction

SINGAPORE: A veteran lawyer will be removed as a Justice of the Peace after his conviction last month for drink-driving and lying to the police.

Steven John Lam Kuet Keng, 56, was jailed for eight weeks, fined S$18,000 (US$13,800) and banned from driving after pleading guilty in November.

He was appointed as a Justice of the Peace in 2023. This appointment is in the process of being revoked, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday (Dec 2) in reply to CNA’s queries.

Justices of the Peace are appointed by the president, typically for five-year terms. There are more than 170 of them listed online on the Singapore Government Directory.

They have various powers and duties under the law, most commonly as marriage solemnisers, mediators in the State Courts and visiting justices to the prisons to ensure inmate welfare. They are not required to be lawyers.

Justices of the Peace must be "outstanding Singaporeans who have made significant contributions in their profession, the public service, social services or to the community", said MHA.

"They must be of good character and integrity, display high ethical standards, and be respected by their peers and the communities in which they are active."

Lam is a founder and director at Templars Law. Following his conviction, the Attorney-General's Chambers said it has referred him to the Law Society to take the necessary action.

When lawyers are convicted of offences involving fraud or dishonesty, the Law Society is required to apply to court for disciplinary proceedings, which can result in them being struck off the rolls.

In April 2024, Lam was driving home after drinking with friends when he lost control of his car along Bukit Panjang Road, mounted a kerb and hit the central guard railings.

He tried to leave in a taxi, but a witness physically prevented him from doing so. He then failed breath alcohol tests administered by traffic police.

Questioned at the scene, Lam falsely claimed that he was not the driver of the car. He doubled down on this lie in another police interview later the same day.