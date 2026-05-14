Victim loses at least S$4.9 million in Strait of Hormuz funding assistance scam

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday (May 14) advised members of the public to be vigilant against scams involving the impersonation of senior government officials, after a victim lost at least S$4.9 million (US$3.8 million) to a Strait of Hormuz funding assistance scam.

In a news release, police said the scammers – who appear to be targeting business professionals who have had prior interactions with government officials – would impersonate government officials, including the Secretary to the Cabinet, to inform the victim to attend a virtual meeting with the Singapore president, ministers, and other officials.

The victim would be requested to provide an email address to receive a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) for the meeting.

The scammers would also inform the victim to endorse the NDA and furnish a copy of their identification cards.

Police said that in one instance, a victim received a WhatsApp message from a profile with Secretary to the Cabinet Wong Hong Kuan's photo, informing him to attend a meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.