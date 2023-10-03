800 students referred to HSA for vaping in 2022; number was fewer than 50 four years ago

SINGAPORE: Eight hundred students from schools and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) were caught vaping and referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in 2022, said Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman on Tuesday (Oct 3).

Vaping, or using an electronic vaporiser, is likely an underdetected problem among students, he added, in response to a parliamentary question from Member of Parliament Joan Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) about how many of them have been referred to HSA for vaping in the last five years.

Before 2020, the number of students from schools and IHLs referred to HSA for vaping offences was fewer than 50, said Dr Maliki.

MOE, HSA, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) are “concerned” about the vaping situation, not just among students but in the wider community, he added.

The Education Ministry is working with the three other government bodies to strengthen detection, enforcement and education, said Dr Maliki.

“Besides enforcement checks, our schools and IHLs have stepped up preventive education to convey the harmful effects of vaping on one’s health. We seek the cooperation of families and the wider community to reinforce these messages strongly to stem this worrying trend.”