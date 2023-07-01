476 suicides reported in Singapore in 2022; highest in more than 20 years

SINGAPORE: A total of 476 suicides were reported in Singapore last year, the highest number in more than 20 years, the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) said on Saturday (Jul 1).

The number of suicides last year was a "concerning rise" of 25.9 per cent from the 378 reported in 2021, SOS said in a media release, citing data from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

In response to CNA's queries, SOS said that family problems, employment and financial difficulties, as well as romantic relationships, were the most frequently presented problems by people who contacted SOS' services.