Supermarket unit pricing pilot to be expanded from Oct 1 to cover more operators, grocery items
The programme allows customers to see the price per unit of measurement of a product, making it easier to compare value across different product sizes and brands.
SINGAPORE: The unit pricing pilot programme at supermarkets will be expanded progressively from Thursday (Oct 1) to cover more supermarket operators and a wider range of grocery items.
For the first time, online stores will be included, said the Competition and Consumer Commission (CCS) and the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) in a joint press release on Monday.
The expansion of the pilot builds on the positive consumer response to the first stage of the programme, CCS and CASE said.
Under the pilot, participating supermarket stores displayed the unit prices for selected grocery categories.
Customers were able to see the price per unit of measurement of a product, such as per kilogram or per litre, making it easier to compare value across different product sizes and brands.
The first stage of the pilot, which included supermarket chains NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Prime Supermarket, Cold Storage and Giant, ran from September to December 2025.
The expanded pilot will include more operators and a wider range of commonly purchased grocery items such as flour, milk, butter, snacks, soups and sauces.
Operators Don Don Donki and RedMart will join the pilot.
NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Prime Supermarket, Don Don Donki and RedMart will commence the expanded pilot from Thursday, while Cold Storage and Giant will do so from Nov 1.
The pilot will also extend to online stores for the first time, CCS and CASE said.
Sheng Siong and RedMart will display unit pricing for selected grocery categories on their online stores from Thursday, with other operators rolling out progressively on their respective platforms.
CCS said it has commissioned a market survey firm to gather consumer feedback during the pilot to inform future decisions on unit pricing.
“Consumers may be approached at participating outlets or through online surveys, and are encouraged to share their views on their shopping experience,” CCS and CASE said.
CCS chief executive Alvin Koh said that it may be difficult for customers to tell which products offer better value when they come in different packaging quantities.
“By bringing unit pricing to more supermarkets, online stores and everyday grocery items, we want to make it easier for consumers to compare prices and get better value for their money,” he said.
CASE president Melvin Yong said: “I am happy to see the strong buy-in from the industry for the unit pricing pilot. The expanded pilot will enhance price transparency for consumers and help them to compare unit prices of daily essentials across more products and more operators, including the onboarding of online stores.”
Consumers can also continue to use CASE's price comparison app Price Kaki to compare the unit prices of daily essentials, he added.
Mr Martin Daney, head of RedMart, Lazada Group, said unit pricing would help to simplify price comparisons of groceries across different pack sizes and formats.
“At RedMart, we support greater price transparency and the efforts of the government and CASE to help customers compare value and make informed choices with confidence,” he added.