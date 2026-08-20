Overcrowded units, short stays: Suspected illegal accommodation cases on the rise in Singapore

SINGAPORE: From the outside, a white shophouse along Serangoon Road looks like any other in the bustling Little India area.

But behind its facade, its second and third floors had been converted into an illegal dormitory.

When authorities conducted a surprise inspection in 2024, they found 10 rooms containing 36 bed spaces, with 37 people living across the two floors.

People working in the area told CNA that they had noticed people frequently entering and leaving the building, typically heading out early in the morning and returning at night.

There were signs that those behind the operation had tried not to attract attention.

Court documents showed that bedframes and washing machines were brought into the property through a rear entrance to avoid detection.

The offender was fined S$90,000 (US$70,500) for converting the shophouse unit into what the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) classifies as unauthorised dormitory accommodation.

Such suspected cases rose to 544 last year from 534 in 2024. In the first five months of this year, URA investigated 278 suspected cases.

Separately, suspected short-term accommodation cases also rose from 200 in 2024 to 219 last year. From January to May this year, 58 such cases were investigated.