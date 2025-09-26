'Competitors but not enemies': Sylvia Lim says PAP and WP share duty to Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: Both People’s Action Party and Workers’ Party members are in parliament as competitors, but not enemies, said Ms Sylvia Lim in parliament on Friday (Sep 26), adding that both parties have “common cause”.

“The people have elected us to act on their behalf, to ensure Singapore endures for the long term,” said Ms Lim, who is also the party chair.

Ms Lim (WP-Aljunied) was speaking on the fifth day of the debate on the President’s Address. She and Mr Kenneth Tiong (WP-Aljunied) were the two opposition MPs slated to speak.

In her speech, Ms Lim recounted attending a parliamentary sitting in the UK last month. She recalled how a shadow minister from the Conservative Party had sought an assurance from a political opponent from the Labour Party and that if the member gave that assurance, he would accept it. The Conservative Party is the main opposition in the UK.

“That moment set me thinking hard. Political competitors, yet able to give each other some credit and credibility,” she said.

Ms Lim said that she has the same hope for Singapore’s parliament.

“Politics is competitive, but why are we in this? I would like to believe that the main motivation is a calling to serve the public in elected office, a calling that is most meaningful and noble,” she said.

In this term of parliament, Ms Lim said she hoped that MPs could build trust in the house.

“At the very minimum, we should remember that all colleagues here are fellow Singaporeans who have made a choice to leave our comfort zones to take up national office,” she said.

She added that MPs should believe that a fellow MP has “good motivation” even if they may disagree with them. If so, Singaporeans will benefit from a focus on the issues that matter, she added.