Workers’ Party MPs urge more support for independent arts spaces, suggest ways to raise rental flat supply

SINGAPORE: Three Workers’ Party Members of Parliament on Thursday (Sep 25) raised concerns ranging from wealth inequality to the loss of cultural spaces. Speaking during the fourth day of the debate on the President’s Address, they also proposed new measures to address these challenges.

Their proposals included increasing government support for independent arts spaces, upping the supply of public rental flats through an HDB buyback scheme, and introducing a “Junior SkillsFuture credits” scheme for some Singaporean children under 18.

The MPs were Mr Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied), who spoke on social inequalities; Mr Dennis Tan (WP-Hougang), who focused on climate action and the arts; and first-time MP Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik (WP-Sengkang), who raised concerns over housing access and education gaps.

Mr Giam said in his speech: “While our journey as a nation has been a remarkable one, the true measure of our success lies not in our peaks of wealth, but in the enduring opportunities we provide to all citizens.”

SPACES FOR ARTISTS TO THRIVE

Responding to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s call to nurture a “we first” society where no one is left behind, Mr Tan said such aspirations must go beyond economic metrics.

Singaporeans should be allowed to pursue their passions and build a country that is rich in culture and spirit, he said.

“It is paramount that there are spaces for artists to thrive and for our collective spirit to flourish.”

He pointed to the recent closure of The Projector as a “stark and painful reminder” of the challenges facing some creative communities.

Mr Tan also noted that the permanent closure of The Substation - Singapore’s first independent contemporary arts centre - was partly because of changes in how it was allowed to use its premises, and that redevelopment had resulted in the theatre company The Necessary Stage being displaced from its space.