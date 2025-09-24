Singapore government aims to keep social mobility alive, strengthen safety nets and deepen solidarity: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government aims to keep social mobility alive, strengthen safety nets and deepen a sense of solidarity to build a country with youth and future generations in mind, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Sep 24).

Addressing parliament in his first speech at the start of the term of government since becoming prime minister, Mr Wong added: “We will strive to create more fulfilling lives for you. And not just for a few among you, but for all of you."

Calling Singapore’s past 60 years a “miracle”, he said the country’s founding leaders would be astonished at what it has become today. Now, some people ask if this miracle can continue, he added, noting that Singapore is facing stronger headwinds and a more unpredictable, contested external environment.

With an ageing population and a maturing economy, growth will inevitably slow, said the prime minister.

“Many young people worry they may not do better than their parents,” said Mr Wong, observing that competition has also intensified and young people worry that society is becoming more stratified.

Noting that this was not unique to Singapore, Mr Wong highlighted the phenomena of "tang ping" in China, "hikikomori" in Japan and "quiet quitting" in Europe and the United States.

“Here in Singapore, we must do everything we can to defy this global trend. We cannot let our young people down. They are our future,” he added.

KEEPING THE ESCALATOR MOVING

By keeping social mobility alive, the “escalator keeps moving”, and everyone has the opportunity to rise over time, said Mr Wong.

The government will do more to keep this escalator moving and help every Singaporean realise their full potential, he added.

“We have seen how other societies have become more stratified, increasingly with privilege becoming more entrenched,” said the prime minister.

Even in meritocratic societies, admissions to universities or top jobs in public and private sectors are dominated by those from privileged backgrounds, he added.

Governments around the world try to rectify this, he noted. For example, the United Kingdom recently announced that civil service internships would be reserved for students from lower socio-economic backgrounds, or based on what jobs their parents held when they were aged 14.

“These are well-intentioned efforts. But they often fail to work as intended, and sometimes, they even create new distortions,” said Mr Wong.