Singapore government aims to keep social mobility alive, strengthen safety nets and deepen solidarity: PM Wong
This will help keep the Singapore "miracle" going and build a country with youth and future generations in mind, says Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore government aims to keep social mobility alive, strengthen safety nets and deepen a sense of solidarity to build a country with youth and future generations in mind, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Sep 24).
Addressing parliament in his first speech at the start of the term of government since becoming prime minister, Mr Wong added: “We will strive to create more fulfilling lives for you. And not just for a few among you, but for all of you."
Calling Singapore’s past 60 years a “miracle”, he said the country’s founding leaders would be astonished at what it has become today. Now, some people ask if this miracle can continue, he added, noting that Singapore is facing stronger headwinds and a more unpredictable, contested external environment.
With an ageing population and a maturing economy, growth will inevitably slow, said the prime minister.
“Many young people worry they may not do better than their parents,” said Mr Wong, observing that competition has also intensified and young people worry that society is becoming more stratified.
Noting that this was not unique to Singapore, Mr Wong highlighted the phenomena of "tang ping" in China, "hikikomori" in Japan and "quiet quitting" in Europe and the United States.
“Here in Singapore, we must do everything we can to defy this global trend. We cannot let our young people down. They are our future,” he added.
KEEPING THE ESCALATOR MOVING
By keeping social mobility alive, the “escalator keeps moving”, and everyone has the opportunity to rise over time, said Mr Wong.
The government will do more to keep this escalator moving and help every Singaporean realise their full potential, he added.
“We have seen how other societies have become more stratified, increasingly with privilege becoming more entrenched,” said the prime minister.
Even in meritocratic societies, admissions to universities or top jobs in public and private sectors are dominated by those from privileged backgrounds, he added.
Governments around the world try to rectify this, he noted. For example, the United Kingdom recently announced that civil service internships would be reserved for students from lower socio-economic backgrounds, or based on what jobs their parents held when they were aged 14.
“These are well-intentioned efforts. But they often fail to work as intended, and sometimes, they even create new distortions,” said Mr Wong.
Singapore starts from a “stronger" position but cannot stand still, he said, adding that the government will invest more in a child’s early years.
Opportunity gaps are opening up earlier because of advantages that more well-to-do parents give to their children.
Noting the expanded KidStart and ComLink+ programmes, Mr Wong said the government will work harder to ensure children from lower-income families get the consistent support they need to thrive.
He also highlighted changes rolled out to mainstream schools in recent years, in the way the Primary School Leaving Examination is graded as well as the rollout of full subject-based banding.
“But I know for many parents, education still feels like an arms race,” said Mr Wong, stressing that parents worry about their children losing out.
In this term of government, the authorities will do more to reduce the stakes of single exams and further broaden definitions of success, he added.
STRENGTHENING SAFETY NETS
The government will also continue to strengthen safety nets for those who need more help, said the prime minister.
Children with special needs will receive more support in their education, and to make their transition to adulthood and work smoother, said Mr Wong.
People with disabilities will get more opportunities to pursue their aspirations and lead fulfilling lives, he added.
Those who encounter setbacks will get help to get back on their feet, said Mr Wong, noting the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme that started earlier this year. “Setbacks are part of life. And in Singapore, everyone is due second and third chances.”
Singapore’s Gini coefficient to rise slightly but continue downward trend
Singapore's Gini coefficient, a key measure of income inequality, will rise due to a change in how it is calculated, Mr Wong said. Full data reflecting the updated methodology will be released soon.
Previously, the Gini coefficient was based solely on income from work. The Singapore Department of Statistics has now revised the calculation to include all sources of income, such as rental earnings and investment returns.
This shift will lead to a slightly higher figure - closer to 0.38, above the 0.364 announced in 2024, after adjusting for taxes and transfers, Mr Wong added.
“We had expected this, but what matters more is the trend. Even with the revised measure, the Gini continues to move downwards. So inequality in Singapore is narrowing, and we are determined to keep it that way.”
The Gini coefficient is a statistical measure that paints a picture of the gap between the richest and poorest in a country’s income or wealth distribution. It's represented by a figure between 0 and 1, with 0 being perfect equality and 1 being perfect inequality. A higher value thus indicates greater disparity between a country’s richest and poorest.
In Singapore, the Gini coefficient is calculated based on “equivalised” household income from work – a method that adjusts for household size and composition to allow fairer comparisons between different households. This approach offers a more accurate picture of inequality by accounting for the fact that households with more members usually have greater financial needs.
Each year, the Singapore Department of Statistics publishes two Gini coefficients: one before accounting for government transfers and taxes, and one after these are taken into consideration.
In 2024, Singapore’s Gini coefficient before transfers and taxes rose from 0.433 to 0.435. After adjusting for taxes and government support, the figure dropped to 0.364 – down from 0.371 the previous year, and the lowest level since records began in 2000.
Singapore also has ways to mitigate wealth inequality, said Mr Wong, stressing that a “large share” of household wealth is tied up in property.
Property tax and stamp duties on property transactions ensure those with more contribute more, he added.
Wealth is also transferred to those who have less – through policies including public housing and regular top-ups to Central Provident Fund accounts, said Mr Wong.
DEEPENING A SENSE OF SOLIDARITY
As Singapore works towards a fairer society, it has to accept a basic truth – not every journey will reach the same destination, he added.
Mr Wong stressed that even if everyone successfully starts at the same point, some skills and talents will always be more in demand than others.
While some jobs will command higher pay, those who do better must never forget that no one succeeds alone, he added.
“Every successful and fortunate person in Singapore owes a debt to the community,” said Mr Wong.
This is why those who are more successful should contribute more – not just in taxes, but also in compassion and care.
Recalling when he spoke about a “we-first” society at his National Day Rally speech in August, Mr Wong urged Singaporeans to embrace their individuality and help everyone be the best possible versions of themselves.
“At the same time, we have to look out for one another and lift each other up. Only then can we be greater than the sum of our parts,” he added.
The bonds among Singaporeans are stronger than ever, said Mr Wong. “But we cannot be complacent.”
In surveys, more than half of young Singaporeans said most of their friends were from the same socio-economic group or race as them, he noted.
The government worries about these trends, said the prime minister.
“Because if we know less of one another, if we have less in common, then we risk seeing each other not as fellow citizens, but as competitors, as people from different tribes,” he added.
This can easily turn into envy, resentment and division, said Mr Wong.
The government must create more opportunities for mixing and interaction at school, the workplace or in neighbourhoods, he said.
Singaporeans also need to step out of their comfort zone, learn more about other cultures and interact with people from different backgrounds, said Mr Wong.
“These may seem like small steps. But over time, they help to strengthen our social fabric. Because trust grows from these everyday encounters – eating together, celebrating one another’s festivals, or simply knowing your neighbour.”