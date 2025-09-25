Sandwich-generation carers and social mobility discussed by MPs on day 4 of President’s Address debate

SINGAPORE: More support for caregivers, keeping seniors active and addressing social inequality were among the topics discussed by Members of Parliament on the fourth day of the debate on the President’s Address on Thursday (Sep 25).

Over six hours, 21 parliamentarians, including two Cabinet ministers, spoke in response to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s call to build a “we first” society that prioritises the collective good.

The concept of “we first” shaped the speeches of MPs who spoke, including Acting Minister of Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, who said that everyone, whether individuals, community groups or corporates, have to play a part.

Others, including MP Syed Harun Alhabsyi (PAP-Nee Soon), discussed how such a society would strengthen Singapore’s economic competitiveness and bolster unity.

“A ‘we first’ society means we are not passive bystanders,” he said.

NATIONAL HUB AND LEAVE SCHEMES FOR CAREGIVERS

Doing more for caregivers was top of mind for some MPs.

MP Elysa Chen (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh) spoke about gaps such as insufficient day activity centres and places offered by these centres, which provide care and skills training to people with disabilities aged 18 and above.

She highlighted what is called the “post-18 cliff”, where people with disabilities in this age group tend to face a sharp drop-off in support and services pertaining to education, healthcare and disability support.

“This problem is essentially the result of insufficient funding to social service agencies (SSAs) operating these services, forcing SSAs to limit the scale of their services, as they are not able to keep up with the fundraising required to keep these services going,” said Ms Chen.

She also called for an increase in respite care options, proposing a national caregiver hub, both physical and digital, where they can book respite and access financial aid.