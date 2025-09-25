Sandwich-generation carers and social mobility discussed by MPs on day 4 of President’s Address debate
MPs raised ideas such as leave schemes for the sandwich generation and a form of SkillsFuture for less privileged students.
SINGAPORE: More support for caregivers, keeping seniors active and addressing social inequality were among the topics discussed by Members of Parliament on the fourth day of the debate on the President’s Address on Thursday (Sep 25).
Over six hours, 21 parliamentarians, including two Cabinet ministers, spoke in response to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s call to build a “we first” society that prioritises the collective good.
The concept of “we first” shaped the speeches of MPs who spoke, including Acting Minister of Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, who said that everyone, whether individuals, community groups or corporates, have to play a part.
Others, including MP Syed Harun Alhabsyi (PAP-Nee Soon), discussed how such a society would strengthen Singapore’s economic competitiveness and bolster unity.
“A ‘we first’ society means we are not passive bystanders,” he said.
NATIONAL HUB AND LEAVE SCHEMES FOR CAREGIVERS
Doing more for caregivers was top of mind for some MPs.
MP Elysa Chen (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh) spoke about gaps such as insufficient day activity centres and places offered by these centres, which provide care and skills training to people with disabilities aged 18 and above.
She highlighted what is called the “post-18 cliff”, where people with disabilities in this age group tend to face a sharp drop-off in support and services pertaining to education, healthcare and disability support.
“This problem is essentially the result of insufficient funding to social service agencies (SSAs) operating these services, forcing SSAs to limit the scale of their services, as they are not able to keep up with the fundraising required to keep these services going,” said Ms Chen.
She also called for an increase in respite care options, proposing a national caregiver hub, both physical and digital, where they can book respite and access financial aid.
MP Valerie Lee (PAP-Pasir Ris-Changi) suggested new leave schemes that reflect the modern caregiving realities of caring for ageing parents while juggling full-time jobs, such as “sandwich generation leave”, separate from childcare or medical leave.
She also suggested cultivating workplace cultures that value families as much as productivity.
“If we are serious about reversing declining fertility rates while also caring for an ageing society – two forces pressing on us at the same time – then we must adapt,” said Ms Lee.
To further support caregivers, MP Choo Pei Ling (PAP-Chua Chu Kang) proposed to integrate them into existing national programmes such as Healthier SG Screening – where eligible citizens can receive subsidised health screenings – and to include mental health screening for them by leveraging on existing providers.
The sleep-deprived mother struggling with the demands of the new baby, caregivers for a loved one with special needs, and adult children who are caring for their ageing parents. These three groups face daily caregiving challenges and can do with stronger support. MP Elysa Chen made this call in parliament on Thursday (Sep 25), and proposed ways to better support caregivers and build a Singapore that is compassionate, resilient and civilised.
KEEPING SENIORS INCLUDED
With Singapore ageing, some MPs also discussed ways to keep seniors active and integrated in society.
Last year, 72 per cent of seniors had the skills to find information online, up from 53 per cent in 2020.
Minister of State for Health and Communications and Information Rahayu Mahzam noted that seniors can feel overwhelmed trying to keep up with digital functions and apps.
For those not ready to go digital, physical government services and schemes are still available. Guidelines for designing government digital services have been refreshed to make sure they are more accessible.
Going forward, the government will bring Digital Clubs, where seniors can learn digital skills, into Active Ageing Centres, said Ms Rahayu.
Commending the government’s community digital clinics, MP Jackson Lam (PAP-Nee Soon) said he hoped this could be expanded to peer learning or pairing youths with seniors.
Singapore’s commitment to create communities of care should endure, even as our lives in Singapore become more digitalised, said Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam. Speaking in parliament on Thursday (Sep 25), she stressed the need to make sure that going digital helps every Singaporean. No one should be left behind and Singaporeans should feel safe and respected in the digital space, she added. Ms Rahayu told the House that the government is committed to ensuring that every Singaporean can be part of Singapore’s digital future. “Together, we can build a Smart Nation that genuinely serves everyone - not just those who are digitally savvy - but all of us with our different abilities and needs,” she said.
MP Alex Yam (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee) similarly called for more intergenerational collaboration between seniors and youths.
“A ‘we first’ society requires understanding between the generations. We should encourage the old, who are more experienced, to be mentors and to join in planning community projects,” he said.
MP Cai Yinzhou (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh) proposed setting up an “Elder Corps”, the equivalent of the Youth Corps for seniors, to leverage seniors’ skills and wisdom and match them with schools and youths to provide guidance.
“How can the narrative of growing old then be reframed not as a liability but as an opportunity to live again?” he asked.
Mr Cai, whose ward is Toa Payoh Central, also noted that Toa Payoh is Singapore’s oldest satellite town and that many seniors wish to age in place.
He called for more clarity on flat upgrading options and an equitable Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme (VERS), pointing to residents who are “anxious” about the future of their homes.
They worry about the future values of their flats and their remaining leases, he said.
TACKLING WEALTH INEQUALITY
MPs also spoke about the importance of addressing wealth inequality and suggested ways to narrow the gap, especially between young people of different means.
“We have to pay attention between returns to capital and returns to labour,” said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment, and Culture, Community and Youth Goh Han Yan.
Noting that some European countries have wealth taxes or inheritance taxes, she said these instruments have limitations, are prone to loopholes and can be difficult to administer as wealth is extremely mobile.
“But Singapore must find our own way. One where those with more must contribute more; one that still preserves our values of self-reliance and competitiveness; one where we raise revenues in a way that’s fair and progressive,” said Ms Goh.
Related:
MP Xie Yao Quan (PAP-Jurong Central) said Singapore’s meritocracy may never be perfect, but it is crucial to ensure it works, as it remains vital for social harmony.
“In any meritocracy at any time, there may be some who will be ahead and some who perhaps may be behind, but there will be progress for all,” he said.
This ushered in a brief exchange with opposition MP Fadli Fawzi (WP-Aljunied), who clashed with MP Mariam Jaafar (PAP-Sembawang) on meritocracy earlier in the week.
Mr Fadli asked Mr Xie if he was satisfied with the current state of social mobility in Singapore. Mr Xie replied that both sides of the House have critiqued Singapore’s meritocracy and suggested ways to improve it. “Of course, we can do better,” he said.
MP David Hoe (PAP-Jurong East-Bukit Batok) and MP Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied) both suggested a form of junior SkillsFuture Credit to help less privileged young people explore their interests and catch up to children from wealthier families. Mr Hoe called these “curiosity credits”.
The former educator also urged the Ministry of Education to consider moving beyond the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) and piloting new models with alternative entry requirements for secondary school.
“We already see a glimpse of this – Direct School Admission – but this remains supplementary to the PSLE, rather than a truly parallel route,” he said.
“I know the logistical challenges are real, but I also know that if we want to embrace a child-centred model of education, we should and we must find ways to make it work.”