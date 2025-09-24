Revolution for kindness? MPs suggest support for Singapore’s youth on day 3 of President’s Address debate

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament raised suggestions targeted at Singapore’s youth during the third day of the debate on the President’s Address, including providing support for young parents and teaching empathy in schools.

A total of 18 MPs, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and four other political office holders, spoke in the course of more than six hours of debate on Wednesday (Sep 24).

In his address on Sep 5, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam highlighted the need for a "we first" mindset amid global uncertainty, which the prime minister also referenced in his speech during the debate on Wednesday.

Mr Wong pledged to build a country with youth and future generations in mind. The government aims to keep social mobility alive, strengthen safety nets and deepen a sense of solidarity, he said, noting that Singapore is facing stronger headwinds.

At the opening of the 15th Parliament earlier in September, Mr Tharman similarly called for continued investment in children, stronger career pathways for workers and greater support for lower-income families.

“This is the promise of Singapore: that birth does not dictate destiny, that no one is left behind and that every generation can look ahead with optimism and hope,” Mr Tharman said at the time.



Trust built through years of collaboration between the government, employers and unions would help Singapore adopt new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) while mitigating disruptions to the workforce, he added.

CALLS FOR MORE KINDNESS

On Wednesday, MP Charlene Chen (PAP-Tampines) said that as Singapore adopts new technology, including AI, individuals must closely guard their “human strengths” – judgment, intuition and compassion.

Setting rules or guidelines cannot be the only response to technology, she said, stressing the importance of shaping mindsets.

The “we first” mindset raised by Mr Tharman should start with kindness, said Assistant Professor Chen.

“Kindness may sound simple, but it is the foundation of empathy, resilience and perspective-taking. The very soft skills our young will need to survive the AI era.”

Students should be taught empathy in school, alongside knowledge and skills that will help them manage stress and emotions, she suggested.

Experiential learning through, for example, community service projects and outdoor challenges, will let them experience responsibility and interdependence, said Asst Prof Chen.

“These approaches should be built systematically into our school curriculum at every level, so that empathy and emotional resilience are not left to chance,” she said.