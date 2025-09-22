WP's proposal for needs-based COE system is subjective and divisive: Jeffrey Siow

SINGAPORE: A needs-based system for the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) sounds attractive, but in practice is subjective, divisive and benefits too few, said Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.

He was responding to a proposal of a new COE system by Associate Professor Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) in parliament on Monday (Sep 22).

The opposition Member of Parliament suggested in an adjournment motion a discounts-based system targeted at those who “benefit disproportionately from private car ownership”, such as parents of multiple young children and caregivers to elderly parents.

“Their need for private transportation is more acute than that of the average citizen,” said Assoc Prof Lim. “They would, accordingly, benefit from financial support that would make a car more accessible to them.”

In July, Assoc Prof Lim wrote on Facebook that the COE system does not consider how those with genuine needs for a car may not be able to afford one.

His post was a response to a speech by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Mr Lee subsequently commented on the post, saying that Singapore's government has ensured that everyone has access to affordable and efficient transport options without needing to own a car, rather than complicating the COE system.