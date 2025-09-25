School Sports Fiesta to bring students of different backgrounds together

SINGAPORE: A new School Sports Fiesta will be launched next month as part of a pilot programme aimed at bringing students from different backgrounds together through sports, said Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo in parliament on Thursday (Sep 25).

The initiative will begin with 16 schools across three clusters, involving both primary and secondary levels. It is part of a broader effort by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) to expand cluster-level sports competitions and foster greater social integration among youth.

Speaking on the fourth day of the debate on the President’s Address, Mr Neo said that Singapore’s unity will be “tested in a changed world”. He referenced Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s speech on Wednesday, in which Mr Wong expressed concerns that more than half of young Singaporeans said most of their friends are from the same socio-economic or racial group.

“We need to welcome people from all backgrounds, so we know what it feels like to walk a mile in their shoes,” Mr Neo said, adding that special focus should be given to youths.

He cited a 2022 National Youth Survey, which showed that the proportion of youth with no close friends doubled from 4 to 8 per cent in one decade.

Mr Neo, who is also the Senior Minister of State for Education, added that we should “tap on the universal language of sports, arts and heritage” to build bonds among youths.

He cited an example of how Methodist Girls’, Boon Lay and Westwood secondary schools formed one football team, as the latter two schools did not have enough players.

Under the School Football Academy Programme, they trained together three times a week and claimed their first National School Games title last month.

“The girls proved that on the football field, with a common goal, school badges faded away. They became a ‘we’. And their ‘we’ succeeded in their pursuit of their dream,” he said.

RECOGNITION FOR SPORTS, PROMOTING THE ARTS

In his speech, Mr Neo said he received questions about why certain sports were not recognised in the Singapore Schools Sports Council Colours Award, which honours student-athletes for their sporting achievements and sportsmanship in competitions.

As such, the number of eligible sports for the award will more than double from this year. Students representing Singapore in diving, tchoukball, sport climbing and 33 other additional sports will now be eligible for the award, he said, adding that MOE will share more details in due course.

Mr Neo added that the authorities will do more to make the arts another platform to unite youths, especially through multicultural art forms.

He gave the example of a recent production of Tempest and Tranquillity by Siong Leng Musical Association, in collaboration with Young Artist Award recipient Nawaz Mirajkar, a tabla player.

The National Arts Council, with the support of the President’s Challenge, will introduce new initiatives to give an “added boost to the development of such cross-cultural efforts,” he said.

He added that the government has increased the amount of arts housing and space available to arts groups by more than 35 per cent from 2010 to 2020.

There are currently almost 100,000 sqm of art housing to support arts groups. These art groups have, in turn, doubled their performance activities to almost 13,000, he added.

Mr Neo ended his speech by reiterating the “we first” society that Mr Wong had spoken about during the National Day Rally.

“Everyone must play a part in building a ‘we first’ Singapore, whether individuals, community groups, or corporates. And we want to nurture this mindset amongst our youth,” he said.