Postgraduate courses excluded from mid-career SkillsFuture scheme to avoid creating a 'paper chase': Janil Puthucheary

SINGAPORE: A SkillsFuture initiative that provides an allowance to mid-career workers aged 40 and above taking up training courses has not been extended to postgraduate programmes as most jobs in Singapore do not require such qualifications, said Senior Minister of State for Education Janil Puthucheary in parliament on Thursday (Sep 25).

The authorities are “also careful not to inadvertently perpetuate a paper chase at the master's level”, said Dr Janil in response to questions from Members of Parliament Hamid Razak (PAP-West Coast-Jurong West) and Kenneth Tiong (WP-Aljunied) on extending SkillsFuture programmes to support postgraduate studies.

The training allowance, first announced in 2024 as part of the SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme, helps to partially offset income loss during full-time training. This supports training programmes up to the undergraduate degree level.

That said, mid-career Singaporeans can use their S$4,000 (US$3,100) top-up of SkillsFuture credits to offset the out-of-pocket training fees for selected postgraduate master’s programmes offered by the autonomous universities.

“Individuals need to decide about the need for investment in a master’s degree. It is potentially a higher cost and has a potentially higher return, however this applies to a small number of jobs in Singapore,” said Dr Janil.

“We will continue to monitor the needs for postgraduate upgrading in emerging sectors and potentially adjust our level of support accordingly.”

While a master's degree has long been seen as one that can help employees open doors to better job opportunities and higher pay, the reality can be less straightforward, based on a recent report by CNA TODAY. Those interviewed said they have not necessarily achieved the employment edge that they were hoping to get.

Rising to seek clarifications, Mr Tiong referred to a speech by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong who highlighted precision medicine, artificial intelligence and green economy as among the key growth areas for Singapore’s economy.

These are sectors with a “strong research and development (R&D) component”, and data suggests that most of these R&D jobs do require postgraduate degrees, said the first-time MP.

He added that it also appeared that postgraduate degrees are required for 30 to 40 per cent of jobs in these industries.

In his response, Dr Janil replied that the government is open to considering the matter.

“The issue is whether today, the supply of people with appropriate qualifications in order to drive the development of those areas is constrained by the type of training that's provided, and (it) does not appear to be a direct indication at this point in time,” he told the House, while reiterating that the government does not want to create a paper chase.