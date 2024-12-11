Foreign powers should not take advantage of Syria situation to pursue 'strategic objectives', says Singapore

SINGAPORE: Foreign powers should not take advantage of fissures in Syrian society to "pursue their own strategic objectives", a spokesperson for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday (Dec 11).

"The complex situation in Syria can only be resolved definitively through an inclusive, Syrian-led political process as affirmed in UN Security Council Resolution 2254," added the MFA spokesperson.

"Any meaningful political solution must respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Syria."

The UN resolution calls for free elections under UN supervision, and an inclusive, Syrian-led political transition.

Syrian rebels seized control of Damabus last Sunday, forcing President Bashar al-Assad's to flee and ending his family’s decades of rule after more than 13 years of civil war.

As Syrians expressed joy, Assad's prime minister, Mohammed Jalali, on Monday agreed to hand power to the rebel-led Salvation Government, an administration based in rebel-held territory in northwest Syria.

The rebels appointed Mohammed al-Bashir as the transitional head of government to run the country until Mar 1.

Syria's civil war, which erupted in 2011 as an uprising against Assad's rule, dragged in a string of outside powers and created space for militants to plot attacks around the world.

Since the outbreak of the war, more than 300,000 Syrians have been killed and over 13 million have been displaced, with many seeking refuge in other countries.

“All parties must ensure the safety and well-being of Syrian civilians who have already suffered so much,” MFA said.

“We hope they can return safely to their homes when peace is restored,” the ministry said.