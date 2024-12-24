Taiwan issues death certificates for missing Singapore couple after Hualien quake in April

Taiwan authorities have issued death certificates for two Singaporeans who went missing more than eight months ago after a massive earthquake hit Hualien county.

According to Taiwanese media reports, the Hualien District Court said the couple should be presumed dead as they still have not been found.

The certificates for Mr Sim Hwee Kok and Ms Neo Siew Choo state the time of death as noon on Apr 3, the same day the massive 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the island – its strongest in 25 years.

The couple was last seen alighting from a shuttle bus at the Shakadang Trail in eastern Hualien county at about 7.20am, about 40 minutes before the quake struck.