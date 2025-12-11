Why Tangs and Takashimaya remain profitable as rivals close stores

SINGAPORE: Retiree Laura Chan pauses between stalls at Takashimaya's food basement, savouring a kueh as she absorbs the Christmas bustle around her.

"I still like to see things in person," she said, adding that she particularly enjoys the regional food fairs and special events the department store organises – experiences impossible to replicate online.

The experiential element still draws customers, but e-commerce has blunted that edge. Faced with rising operating costs, declining sales and what some describe as an outdated retail format, some department stores are finding it hard to stay afloat.

On Monday (Dec 8), Isetan said it will close its outlet in Nex, just one month after it shuttered its Tampines Mall location. This leaves the retailer with only two stores in Orchard Road: its flagship Isetan Scotts at Shaw House and a lease-out operation at Wisma Atria where it has tenant shops.

"Isetan Scotts remains the core of our retail operations in Singapore. We continue to invest in upgrading various retail areas, refreshing concepts and introducing new tenants to strengthen the overall shopping experience," a spokesperson told CNA.

Earlier this year, BHG closed its Junction 8 store and downsized its Bugis Junction flagship from three levels to two.

These closures follow a string of high-profile exits dating back to the 1990s, including Daimaru, John Little, Robinsons and OG's departure from Orchard Road.

The numbers tell a sobering story. While Singapore's overall retail sales rose 1.4 per cent in 2024, department store sales fell 4.5 per cent over the same period, according to the Department of Statistics Singapore’s retail sales index.