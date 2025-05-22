Taller buildings could be allowed near Singapore airports with height restrictions review: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: Height restrictions on buildings near airports could be revised later this year, potentially paving the way for taller residential and commercial developments, said Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat on Thursday (May 22).

Speaking at the 40th Singapore Business Awards at the Ritz-Carlton, Mr Chee said proposed changes could enable buildings in various areas across Singapore to be built higher - by up to 15 storeys more for residential use and up to nine storeys more for industrial and commercial purposes.

He said other infrastructure and planning considerations, and more studies are needed by various agencies before final decisions are made.

The change, Mr Chee said, will support further land intensification, which he described as important because of the scarcity of land in Singapore.

“This will help to open up opportunities for businesses and have the potential to increase our overall housing supply.”

Mr Chee said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has been working with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to explore freeing up airspace around airports for developments.

"The revised requirements resulting from this task force's work will come into effect internationally from August," he said.

CAAS said on Thursday that this is the first time the ICAO has reviewed its height restriction requirements since the 1950s.

"Technological advancements in navigation equipment capabilities and aircraft avionics, together with the emergence of instrument flight procedures, have enabled modern aircraft to operate more precisely in lesser airspace," CAAS said, adding that this potentially allows for more airspace to be freed up for other uses.

This was Mr Chee's final address as transport minister before his move to the Ministry of National Development. During his speech, he also gave updates on other infrastructure improvements.