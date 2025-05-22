Taller buildings could be allowed near Singapore airports with height restrictions review: Chee Hong Tat
In his final speech as transport minister, Mr Chee also highlighted efforts to enhance infrastructure and bolster Singapore’s position as a trusted business hub.
SINGAPORE: Height restrictions on buildings near airports could be revised later this year, potentially paving the way for taller residential and commercial developments, said Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat on Thursday (May 22).
Speaking at the 40th Singapore Business Awards at the Ritz-Carlton, Mr Chee said proposed changes could enable buildings in various areas across Singapore to be built higher - by up to 15 storeys more for residential use and up to nine storeys more for industrial and commercial purposes.
He said other infrastructure and planning considerations, and more studies are needed by various agencies before final decisions are made.
The change, Mr Chee said, will support further land intensification, which he described as important because of the scarcity of land in Singapore.
“This will help to open up opportunities for businesses and have the potential to increase our overall housing supply.”
Mr Chee said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has been working with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to explore freeing up airspace around airports for developments.
"The revised requirements resulting from this task force's work will come into effect internationally from August," he said.
CAAS said on Thursday that this is the first time the ICAO has reviewed its height restriction requirements since the 1950s.
"Technological advancements in navigation equipment capabilities and aircraft avionics, together with the emergence of instrument flight procedures, have enabled modern aircraft to operate more precisely in lesser airspace," CAAS said, adding that this potentially allows for more airspace to be freed up for other uses.
This was Mr Chee's final address as transport minister before his move to the Ministry of National Development. During his speech, he also gave updates on other infrastructure improvements.
FASTER BUS SHELTER CONSTRUCTION
Mr Chee announced that the time needed to construct bus shelters has been shortened significantly – from 14 weeks to just four weeks.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has streamlined the approval processes for street works and adopted modular construction methods to speed up installation.
Later this year, LTA will expand its vehicle parking proposal and plans lodgement scheme to include additions and alterations work at car parks in residential, commercial and mixed developments.
Under the new system, work can now begin immediately upon lodgement instead of waiting up to three weeks for approval.
On maritime transport, Mr Chee said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has developed a "digital twin" to monitor vessel movements, port activities and weather conditions in real time.
“For businesses, we hope this can translate to greater operational efficiency, predictability and resilience. For instance, shipping companies can now benefit from real-time visibility of port traffic and operations and take steps to reduce waiting times and operating costs.”
SINGAPORE AS A TRUSTED BUSINESS HUB
Mr Chee also addressed the broader global economic climate, noting that Singapore faces a more turbulent and uncertain global environment, significantly different from the previous world order.
“The world has become more arbitrary and more protectionist. It is not the same rules-based, multi-lateral global order that enabled a small and open economy like Singapore to thrive,” Mr Chee said.
Trust and reliability have become more valuable, and Mr Chee highlighted Singapore’s position as a stable and dependable base for long-term investment.
He cited DHL's recent launch of its new Pharma Hub in Singapore as an example of international confidence in Singapore as a logistics and business hub.
However, as uncertainty continues, “doubling down on this critical strength will be key to strengthening Singapore's competitiveness in the next phase of our economic growth”.
Looking ahead, he stressed the importance of deepening trade links beyond just major economies like the US.
The United States currently accounts for 13 per cent of global imports and is the world's largest importer, Mr Chee said.
"It is the 800-pound gorilla, as some US government leaders described themselves, but it is not the only gorilla around. There are also other gorillas and great apes, and though they may weigh less than 800 pounds individually. But collectively, their combined weight is actually much more than 800 pounds.”