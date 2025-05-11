Tampines fire: Industrial building 'structurally safe', to be closed off as precautionary measure

SINGAPORE: The Tampines industrial building that was engulfed in flames has suffered fire damage and will be closed off as a precautionary measure, said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) late on Saturday (May 10) in response to CNA's queries.

While a BCA spokesperson said the building, which caught fire on Friday, "remains structurally safe", an inspection indicated damage to parts of the reinforced concrete structures and the steel roof of the two-storey building located at 18 Tampines Street 92.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) completed its damping down operations - applying water to burnt surfaces to halt any rekindling of fire - on Saturday morning.

This enabled BCA engineers to gain entry and conduct a detailed site inspection. SCDF had also said in earlier Facebook updates that the building had three floors.

The BCA spokesperson noted that the roof trusses showed signs of deformation from prolonged heat exposure, and that there was spalling observed on several columns and slabs.

"Despite these signs of fire damage, there was no significant structural deformation to the reinforced concrete beams, slabs and columns, hence the building remains structurally safe."

The building's guardhouse, carpark shelter and neighbouring unit were not affected by the fire, added the spokesperson.

BCA said it will issue an order to the building's owner to close off the whole building, excluding the guardhouse and carpark shelter, as a "precautionary measure".

"The building owner has also been instructed to appoint a professional engineer to carry out a detailed investigation into the structural condition, recommend immediate safety measures to mitigate risks, and propose permanent rectification works," added the spokesperson.