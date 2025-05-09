Fire breaks out at Tampines industrial building; workers and students nearby evacuated

SINGAPORE: Firefighting operations are underway after a blaze broke out at a two-storey industrial building in Tampines on Friday (May 9), sending dark plumes of smoke and ash into the sky and sparking evacuations from nearby workplaces and a school.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 18 Tampines Street 92 at 12.50pm, adding that it has deployed five water jets, an aerial monitor from a combined platform ladder and an unmanned firefighting machine.

"The fire is under control, but the structure of the premises is assessed to be unstable," it said in an update at about 3pm, adding that the fire involved textile items.

"A person from the affected premises was assessed by an SCDF paramedic for a minor cut on his arm. The person declined to be sent to the hospital."

A photo on SCDF's Facebook page showed smoke billowing out of the windows of TC Homeplus, a company which distributes homeware and homelinen.

Other videos and photos show thick black smoke rising from the location, which is near SAFRA Tampines and not far from Tampines Mall.