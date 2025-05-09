Fire breaks out at Tampines industrial building, SCDF at the scene

SINGAPORE: Firefighting operations are underway after a blaze broke out at a two-storey industrial building in Tampines on Friday (May 9).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 18 Tampines Street 92 at 12.50pm, adding that it is fighting the blaze with five water jets.

A photo on SCDF's Facebook page showed smoke billowing out of the windows of TC Homeplus, a company which distributes homeware and homelinen.

Other videos and photos show thick black smoke rising from the location, which is near SAFRA Tampines and not far from Tampines Mall.