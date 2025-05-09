Logo
Singapore

Fire breaks out at Tampines industrial building, SCDF at the scene
Singapore

Fire breaks out at Tampines industrial building, SCDF at the scene

Ash from the warehouse blaze was carried by the wind into flats as far as Simei.

Fire breaks out at Tampines industrial building, SCDF at the scene

A view of the fire as seen from Tampines Avenue 1, as SCDF officers battle the blaze. (Photos: CNA/Calvin Oh, Facebook/SCDF)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

09 May 2025 01:39PM (Updated: 09 May 2025 02:13PM)
SINGAPORE: Firefighting operations are underway after a blaze broke out at a two-storey industrial building in Tampines on Friday (May 9).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 18 Tampines Street 92 at 12.50pm, adding that it is fighting the blaze with five water jets. 

A photo on SCDF's Facebook page showed smoke billowing out of the windows of TC Homeplus, a company which distributes homeware and homelinen. 

Other videos and photos show thick black smoke rising from the location, which is near SAFRA Tampines and not far from Tampines Mall.

Smoke from the industrial building fire as seen from the Tampines SAFRA are on May 9, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Calvin Oh)
View of the fire in Tampines. (Image: CNA reader)

A CNA reader who did not want to be named said he and his colleagues, who work opposite the burning warehouse, were alerted to the fire after a meeting.

They were told to evacuate their office building at about 1.20pm, he added.

Fire engines and a police car seen near the industrial building blaze at Tampines Street 92 on May 9, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Onlookers stand by the side of a road as firefighters attend to an industrial building blaze in Tampines on May 9, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Smoke from a fire at 18 Tampines Street 92 as seen from Simei Street 1. (Photo: Caroline Bone)

Another CNA reader said she saw three fire engines and two ambulances rushing to the scene, and that the fire was still raging as of about 1.30pm. 

"Plenty of ash coming into the flats here because of wind direction," said Ms Caroline Bone, who saw the smoke from her flat at Simei Street 1. 

Smoke could also be seen from Changi General Hospital along Simei Street 3 and Temasek Polytechnic at Tampines Avenue 1.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: CNA/zl

