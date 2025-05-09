Fire breaks out at Tampines industrial building, SCDF at the scene
Ash from the warehouse blaze was carried by the wind into flats as far as Simei.
SINGAPORE: Firefighting operations are underway after a blaze broke out at a two-storey industrial building in Tampines on Friday (May 9).
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 18 Tampines Street 92 at 12.50pm, adding that it is fighting the blaze with five water jets.
A photo on SCDF's Facebook page showed smoke billowing out of the windows of TC Homeplus, a company which distributes homeware and homelinen.
Other videos and photos show thick black smoke rising from the location, which is near SAFRA Tampines and not far from Tampines Mall.
A CNA reader who did not want to be named said he and his colleagues, who work opposite the burning warehouse, were alerted to the fire after a meeting.
They were told to evacuate their office building at about 1.20pm, he added.
Another CNA reader said she saw three fire engines and two ambulances rushing to the scene, and that the fire was still raging as of about 1.30pm.
"Plenty of ash coming into the flats here because of wind direction," said Ms Caroline Bone, who saw the smoke from her flat at Simei Street 1.
Smoke could also be seen from Changi General Hospital along Simei Street 3 and Temasek Polytechnic at Tampines Avenue 1.
