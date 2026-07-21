Tan Boon Liat tenants brace for break-up of furniture hub after en bloc sale

SINGAPORE: For decades, Tan Boon Liat Building has been where furniture retailers did something unusual: they sent customers to one another.

If a shop did not have what a customer was looking for, it would direct them to a neighbouring retailer most likely to have it.

Tenants at the furniture and home decor hub also organised block parties and created a directory to help customers navigate the 15-storey building on Outram Road - a rare initiative in a competitive industry.

When news of the building's S$950 million (US$756 million) en bloc sale to Kingsford Group emerged on Tuesday (Jul 21) morning, some tenants took to a WhatsApp chat group to discuss their next moves, with a collective move mooted as a possibility.

"My first port of call would be to band the community together and try to see whether we can do something together," said Mr Saurabh Mangla, who owns Ipse Ipsa Ipsum, a bespoke furniture brand that also provides interior design services.

"If we can find a way to house people together, even if it's not the whole ecosystem but some parts of it, then slowly, it (may) build over time."