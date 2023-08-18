'2023 will be my time,' says Tan Kin Lian after qualifying for Presidential Election

SINGAPORE: Former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian believes "2023 will be my time" after getting a second chance to run for Singapore's presidency.

The 75-year-old is one of three candidates to qualify for the Presidential Election, the Elections Department (ELD) announced on Friday (Aug 18).

Mr Tan qualified under Article 19(4)(a) of the Constitution, or the private sector deliberative track.

Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song have also qualified as candidates for the election.

Businessman George Goh's application was rejected, although ELD did not identify Mr Goh or give reasons for the rejection.

Sounding emotional after receiving news of his qualification, Mr Tan told CNA that he was "relieved and glad" to qualify.

Speaking to media at his house later, Mr Tan said he was "very confident" that his performance would be different from the 2011 Presidential Election, when he polled the lowest out of four candidates.

"2011 was not my time. 2023 will be my time," he said.

"The (conditions) in 2023 are more favourable to me because many people are struggling with high cost of living, high cost of housing, and also uncertainty of jobs.

"They want to see somebody who can ... change these circumstances. I represent their hope."