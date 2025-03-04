Ministers sue Bloomberg: Tan See Leng says parts of article are false, baseless and 'calculated to disparage'

SINGAPORE: Parts of a Bloomberg article are false, baseless, and calculated to defame Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, the minister said in a court document supporting his civil suit.

In January, Dr Tan and Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam sued Bloomberg and reporter Low De Wei over their article titled "Singapore Mansion Deals Are Increasingly Shrouded in Secrecy".

The ministers said that the article about Good Class Bungalows transactions in Singapore, which mentions both ministers, is defamatory.

Against this, Bloomberg and Mr Low have filed defences denying that the article is defamatory, with the former adding that it had "no interest nor reason" to impugn the reputation of the ministers.

Dr Tan's statement of claim, obtained by CNA, sets out his case over the Bloomberg article.

He highlighted that several sections from the article were defamatory, and said Bloomberg and Mr Low had published or caused to be published the article on Bloomberg's website and social media pages, including Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

Dr Tan, who is also Second Minister for Trade and Industry, said that the offending words suggested that he "took advantage of there being no checks and balances or disclosure requirements in purchasing a property in a non-transparent manner".

They meant or are understood to falsely mean that he wanted to "hide his transaction and avoid scrutiny, including about the possibility of money laundering".

"The offending words, as they mean and would be understood to mean … are false and baseless and were and are calculated to disparage and impugn (Dr Tan) as well as in his offices as the Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore," according to the statement.

Dr Tan said that there continues to be substantial publication of the article in Singapore, and it remains accessible to the public.

Days after the article was published on Dec 12, 2024, both ministers indicated that they would be issuing Letters of Demand to Bloomberg and other outlets that reproduced the article in whole or in part.

A Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) correction direction was issued to Bloomberg on Dec 23, 2024.

Correction orders were also handed to The Edge Singapore, The Independent Singapore and The Online Citizen.

Bloomberg posted the correction notice on its article and its social media posts but added that it "respectfully disagrees" with it and reserves its right to appeal and challenge it. The news outlet said that it stood by its reporting.

In his suit, Dr Tan will be relying on reactions to the article and how it was shared on other online platforms such as Reddit and HardwareZone.

Bloomberg is "a very well-known media and news company worldwide" with reportedly more than 600,000 subscribers as of around Aug 16, 2024, he noted.

He is seeking unspecified damages and costs, and an injunction that Bloomberg and Mr Low be restrained from "publishing or disseminating the said false and defamatory allegations or any words to the same effect by any means whatsoever".