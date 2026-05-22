Bloomberg defamation trial: Verdict reserved after court hears closing submissions

SINGAPORE: The High Court on Friday (May 22) reserved its verdict in the defamation suit brought by Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng against Bloomberg and reporter Low De Wei.

Wrapping up their arguments on Friday, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, who represents the two ministers, urged the court to reject the defendants' argument that the article was merely about what was publicly known about Good Class Bungalow (GCB) transactions.

He noted that this was an "absurd" argument as the article had called for stronger checks and balances as well as mandatory disclosure rules, which were not directed at the public.

In their closing submissions, the defendants said the claimants were advancing “the most defamatory meaning conceivable”, while their case was based on a "plain and ordinary" reading of the article.

Senior Counsel Sreenivasan Narayanan, who represents Bloomberg, argued that the defence rested on "responsible journalism", with care taken in reporting and no malice involved.

Defending the article's premise, Mr Sreenivasan then noted that it was a fact that Mr Shanmugam, his lawyers and his bankers did not know the identity of the buyers behind the trust that purchased the minister's GCB.

"The proof of the pudding is in the eating," he said.

To this, Mr Singh said that the defence of responsible journalism does not apply in Singapore law, and accused the defendants of trying to suppress evidence during the proceedings.

He then said the case involved “unprecedented” malice and a determination to hurt the claimants, pointing in particular to Bloomberg’s decision to remove the article’s paywall and publicly stand by the story.

The trial stems from an article titled "Singapore Mansion Deals Are Increasingly Shrouded in Secrecy" written by Mr Low and published on Bloomberg's website on Dec 12, 2024.

The article mentions multi-million dollar GCB transactions involving both Dr Tan and Mr Shanmugam.

Both ministers allege that the article had defamed them by suggesting that they had carried out the property transactions in an opaque manner after taking advantage of a purported lack of checks and balances.

They sued Bloomberg and Mr Low, with the trial spanning seven days in April.

Towards the end of the hearing, Mr Singh said his clients were leaving the amount of damages they sought to the court, but were seeking a higher amount than was ordered for their case against chief editor of socio-political website The Online Citizen Terry Xu.

A court on Mar 31 this year had ordered Mr Xu to pay Mr Shanmugam and Dr Tan S$420,000 (US$328,000) for defaming them in an article that related to the same issue.

Both ministers were not present in court on Friday.

No date for the judgment was fixed after Justice Audrey Lim heard the closing submissions.