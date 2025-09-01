Singapore-flagged tanker and Malta ship collide off Tanah Merah, 'light oil sheens' sighted

SINGAPORE: A Singapore-flagged tanker collided with a Malta-registered bulk carrier on Monday morning (Sep 1) about 8km south of Tanah Merah, resulting in marine gas oil spilling into the sea.

The incident occurred at about 9.25am on Monday, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), adding that all crew from both vessels are safe and accounted for.

One crew member of the Singapore-flagged Marine Dynamo reported minor bruises and sprains.

"Light oil sheens" have been sighted in the vicinity of the Marine Dynamo, said MPA.

"The master of Marine Dynamo reported that Marine Gas Oil used for vessel’s propulsion stored in the service tank above the waterline had spilled as a result of the collision," it added.

Marine gas oil, a light fuel similar to diesel, is expected to evaporate and break down readily in the environment.

MPA said it has deployed patrol craft and spill response craft to investigate and provide assistance, including to disperse the oil sheens. Drones have also been deployed to monitor the situation.

Navigational broadcasts have been issued to alert passing vessels. There is no impact on navigational safety, MPA said.

The Malta-flagged vessel involved in the incident is the Flag Gangos.

MPA added that it will investigate the incident.