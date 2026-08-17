Former Chua Chu Kang MP Tang See Chim, advocate for displaced farmers, dies at 94

SINGAPORE: Former Member of Parliament Tang See Chim, who spent 22 years representing Chua Chu Kang and championed residents affected by resettlement as the rural constituency underwent rapid development, died on Saturday (Aug 15). He was 94.

The veteran political office holder served with the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) until he retired from politics in 1988.

Paying tribute in a Facebook post on Sunday, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong wrote: "Mr Tang stepped forward to serve in our nation's early years, setting aside a promising legal career for public service."

He recalled Mr Tang's contributions to Singapore during a formative period in the country's history, from his service at the Ministry of Finance to supporting Chua Chu Kang residents through rapid development and resettlement.

"Beyond politics, he made important contributions to the Labour Movement and the legal fraternity.

"Mr Tang served Singapore with dedication and integrity."