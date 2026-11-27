SINGAPORE: Tanjong Pagar Road will undergo construction works from November 2026 to December 2027 to add new cycling paths and a high covered linkway.

According to a notice put up by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in the area, a new cycling path and footpath will be added between Craig Road and Duxton Hill.

The roadside parking lots between Cook Street and Craig Road, located on the same stretch, will be removed.

A new cycling path between Duxton Hill and Maxwell Road, and a new cycling path and footpath near Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre will also be constructed. The existing drainage systems at these sections will also be upgraded, the notice said.

A short stretch of Duxton Hill between Duxton Road and Tanjong Pagar Road will be converted from two-way to one-way traffic, with vehicles exiting on Tanjong Pagar Road, the notice said.

"Reclaimed road spaces will enhance pedestrian and cycling connectivity along Tanjong Pagar Road," it said.

A new high covered linkway across Tanjong Pagar Road will be constructed. The diagram in LTA's notice indicated it would be near Tras Link and Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre.

The bus stop before Craig Road, or BS05429, will be relocated and upgraded with bus-friendly humps near Orchid Hotel, it said.

The covered linkway between this bus stop and Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre will be extended, the notice said.

Some trees will have to be removed to facilitate the works – affected trees will be transplanted if feasible and new trees will be planted when works are completed, it read.

Utility services also need to be diverted to facilitate the construction of the complex rigid pavement, box culvert and drainage, the notice said.

CNA has asked LTA whether the roadside parking lots will be removed permanently or moved somewhere else, how wide the new cycling paths and footpaths are expected to be, and how long the cycling paths will be.