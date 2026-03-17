Taxi driver gets jail for molesting 18-year-old passenger on expressway

SINGAPORE: A taxi driver who accepted a job on ride-hailing application Tada asked an 18-year-old passenger to sit in front with him and molested her while they were on an expressway.

Leong Wing Fatt, a 63-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to 10 days' jail on Tuesday (Mar 17) after pleading guilty to one count of molestation.

The court heard that the victim booked a Tada ride on Dec 1, 2024 and boarded Leong's vehicle.

Initially, she sat in the back seat. Leong and the victim started talking and Leong suggested that the girl move to the front passenger seat. He claimed that he had to turn his head each time he wished to speak to the victim.

The girl agreed, and Leong pulled over for her to shift to the front.

During the ride, the girl video-called her friend unbeknownst to Leong.

At about 10.40am, Leong held the victim's hand and placed his hand on her upper thigh.

The victim did not consent to this and felt outraged. Leong's actions were captured on the video call by her friend.

Leong was later arrested and charged.

District Judge Paul Quan said this case involved a gross intrusion of privacy. He added that all passengers travelling on public transport are entitled to expect at all times that they can do so in complete safety, without being taken advantage of by public transport workers.

For molestation, Leong could have been jailed for up to two years and fined. He cannot be caned as he is over 50.